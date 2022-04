A man has died and a badly hurt police officer is in hospital after a fire broke out near the top of a 15-storey tower block.Emergency services were called to the flat blaze on the 14th floor of the 44m-tall building in Luton at around 4am on Thursday.Bedfordshire Police said the man, in his 50s, was declared dead at the scene in Green Court.The force said five police officers who responded to the call were taken to hospital, while a firefighter was treated by paramedics.It is always sad when someone loses their life in a tragedy like this and my...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO