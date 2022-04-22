ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Bear Necessities: Berkeley Art Studio

By Muskaan Shah
Daily Californian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince I was younger, I always found peace in arts and crafts, especially...

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Californian

Photo Essay: A glimpse of UC Berkeley

In light of UC Berkeley’s recent transition to in-person instruction and activity, it can often be difficult to find a moment amid the chaos to truly appreciate the stunning beauty of our historic campus. From the way the sun cascades upon Strawberry Creek’s glistening surface to the ringing chimes...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

One more year: My thoughts finishing my junior year at UC Berkeley

As a junior, I have only one more year left here at UC Berkeley, which is terrifying to think about. Due to the pandemic, the last three years I’ve spent here feel like they’ve zipped by in the blink of an eye. Things have moved so fast that I still don’t feel ready to go out into the “real world” and leave Berkeley behind. At the same time, I find it comforting to know that I still have senior year left to figure out what I want to do after graduation.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Lights in strange places: A poem

There’s a bubble in the wall above our pillows. it’s a painted over bulge, caught condensation from decades of tenants. mouth breathing into a room with no circulation. but I just melt deeper into our bed’s sagging embrace. in a squeaking stained cheap love puddle,. a nest...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Berkeley, CA
Entertainment
City
Berkeley, CA
Daily Californian

Holly Humberstone glazes Regency Ballroom with bittersweet sincerity

Holly Humberstone may be falling asleep at the wheel, but pulses can drive from here. During her half-hour set opening for girl in red on April 12, the rising British pop star steered away from truisms and theatrics. She fostered intimacy through her nebulous introspection, infusing San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom with subdued allure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Californian

Walk the lonely road

However long you spend as a college student at UC Berkeley, the time is never enough. There is simply too much to do and the days get away from you; before you know it, you’re sitting on campus thinking about how graduation is only a few weeks away. As...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

A timeline of us: A poem

South Korea. Black hair and almond eyes and parted lips; impatience intertwined with red blood. It is quiet and you are crying: a baby swaddled in fragmented memories and a mother’s tears. The air is smoky, sweet, sea-foam blue and pearly pink. An attempt to speak leads to a wail; there you are, you are here, you are everywhere. Your hands grasp for — what? God. Your hands grasp for God. Right now is all you know.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Californian

A perspective stained green: A personal essay

I found matcha in the backseat of my parents’ white Honda Odyssey, with my hands fumbling to grip the cold perspired plastic of a The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf cup. Introduced into my life by the very parents who placed an emphasis on showing affection and care through foods and acts of service, the sickly sweet ice blended drink reappeared once a month: during a Friday night, when the night ocean breeze was warmer than the summer sun’s embrace. With the open windows welcoming the night to whip my hair around the cup, sticking to the condensation, I became obsessed with the juxtaposition of the gentle evening with the heart-pounding sugar. In these moments, I projected into my own world, imagining myself brushing fingertips with the stars that seemed a little closer than usual. My only anchor to reality was the squeaking of the plastic straw against the inner perimeter of the cup, tinted the slightest shade of green, while I hunted for every last bit of artificial green slush.
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Berkeley#Bear#Arts And Crafts#Berkeley Art Studio
Daily Californian

Cal Day 2022: All the pawsibilities

Considered a beloved tradition and a glowing example of the UC Berkeley mythos, Cal Day has — at least for the past few years — been nothing more than a presupposed, nostalgic memory in the minds of campus inhabitants over yonder. Few are left who remember the days of a landscape awash in blue and gold, students both current and incoming frolicking about Sproul Plaza and Sather Gate. While it is true that this annual event has existed in an indefinite pause since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks as if the ghastly hiatus has finally come to an end: against all odds, Cal Day 2022 has arrived.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Just getting started

I’m not very good with endings. Perhaps because I’ve grown up with a lot of endings, with friendships ending abruptly as families fly off to a new country for the next two years. I had thought that growing up as an expat would have given me that extra steel when having to say goodbye. But, looking back, I’ve realized it’s done the opposite. Every mile of distance in between slowly severed some of the friendships I had made.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

No longer ‘New Guy’: Newest Campanile falcon named Alden

Things are becoming official for Annie the peregrine falcon’s new Campanile paramour: “New Guy” has been officially named Alden, announced Cal Falcons on Monday. Cal Falcons held an online naming contest to vote on the name, with Alden winning with 29% of the vote, according to campus. The contest received 9,478 votes in total, breaking the record of votes received in the previous contests to name falcon chicks.
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy