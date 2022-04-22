Bear Necessities: Berkeley Art Studio

I found matcha in the backseat of my parents’ white Honda Odyssey, with my hands fumbling to grip the cold perspired plastic of a The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf cup. Introduced into my life by the very parents who placed an emphasis on showing affection and care through foods and acts of service, the sickly sweet ice blended drink reappeared once a month: during a Friday night, when the night ocean breeze was warmer than the summer sun’s embrace. With the open windows welcoming the night to whip my hair around the cup, sticking to the condensation, I became obsessed with the juxtaposition of the gentle evening with the heart-pounding sugar. In these moments, I projected into my own world, imagining myself brushing fingertips with the stars that seemed a little closer than usual. My only anchor to reality was the squeaking of the plastic straw against the inner perimeter of the cup, tinted the slightest shade of green, while I hunted for every last bit of artificial green slush.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO