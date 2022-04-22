ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixth-seeded Aggie men's tennis team loses to Razorbacks at SEC tournament

ATHENS, Ga. — The 21st-ranked and sixth-seeded Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost to 11th-seeded Arkansas 4-1 on Thursday in the second round of the SEC Championship at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. A&M (21-13) tied the doubles...

