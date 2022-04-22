Sixth-seeded Aggie men's tennis team loses to Razorbacks at SEC tournament

Texas A&M was only better than Arkansas in one inning on Friday. It was enough, though, as the Aggies took Game 1 of the three-game set over the No. 6 Razorbacks, 2-1. Texas A&M scored its first run in the fourth after a fielding error by Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace allowed the first Aggies batter of the frame to reach and take second on an errant throw. Two batters later, Troy Klaunch singled him home. Three batters after that, a bases-loaded walk gave the Aggies their max runs for the game. Arkansas starter Connor Noland was good other than in that one frame. He worked six innings and only gave up two hits and three walks. Both hits came in the fourth and two of the three walks did, as well. The Diamond Hogs pulled one back in the sixth on an RBI single from Michael Turner. But Jalen Battles struck out with a runner on third to end Arkansas’ threat. The teams play Game 2 on Saturday at 2 p.m. List Know Your Enemy: Hogs vs. Aggies preview with Aggies Wire's Joey Ickes

