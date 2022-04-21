ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

The Conversation: What is the military doing to conserve water?; Cybercrime on the rise

hawaiipublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapt. Randall Harmeyer, Public Works Officer for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, lays out the military's plan to conserve water | Full Story. Honolulu Civil Beat reporter...

www.hawaiipublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
City
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybercrime#Hawai I
Vice

Astronomers Identify Mysterious ‘Flying Whirlpool’ in the Sky

A mysterious whirlpool-like object spotted in the sky over Hawaii was identified as SpaceX rocket debris, according to an astronomer at Leiden University. A telescope located atop the dormant Mauna Kea volcano spotted a spiral-shaped object spinning through the night sky on Sunday evening, leading to confusion and intrigue online, according to Dr. Marco Langbroek, technical advisor at the Leiden University astronomy department and author at the SatTrackCam blog.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Thrillist

8 Coolest Airbnbs in Hawaii You Can Rent for Under $100

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Hawaii isn’t exactly known for being a budget-friendly vacation destination,...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Kaimuki High Graduate pleads guilty to 'Build the Wall' wire fraud conspiracy

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced Thursday that Brian Kolfage and Andrew Badolato plead guilty in connection with their roles in defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors to an online crowdfunding campaign known as “We Build the Wall.” Both defendants pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy