Neither Prompt Nor Adequate

By William Smithers, S.B.
 3 days ago

In Santa Barbara, Earth Day has traditionally been celebrated with many tents and booths in a local park, all announcing/embracing policies and methods intended to help preserve the viability of the planet we...

The Independent

How to make leaders listen on the climate emergency

There’s plenty of things you can do – or not do – to help tackle the climate crisis. Flying less, eating a more sustainable diet and limiting waste are all good for reducing your footprint on the world.But with all due respect to Kermit the Frog, greening your whole life isn’t necessarily that easy. In a world built around fossil fuels, it’s much harder to opt out of pollution and emissions than it is to opt in.But here’s what is possible: pressuring your government, political leaders and public officials to making sweeping changes on climate, from city infrastructure to national...
ENVIRONMENT
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
eenews.net

Inside a legal doctrine that could derail Biden climate regs

EPA’s fuel economy rule. A metric that underpins major climate regulations. The next power plant emissions rule. These are just three Biden-era regulations and policies subject to courtroom challenges driven by a long-dormant legal doctrine seen by conservatives as a winning argument against aggressive federal climate action. “All the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Engadget

We have three years to curb emissions to avoid climate catastrophe, UN report finds

The world needs to cut carbon emissions by a quarter by the year 2030 to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change, according to the latest report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Governments and industries must make sure to level carbon emissions by 2025. Even then, the world will need to invest in CO2 removal factories and other technologies to remove carbon dioxide from the sky. With all these measures in place, the world can still expect a bare minimum temperature increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next few decades, still, a grim outcome that will eviscerate most of the world’s coral reefs and make many low-lying regions uninhabitable.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

Calif. Senate approves plan to lower home water use

Mired in an extreme drought, California lawmakers on Thursday took the first step toward lowering the standard for how much water people use in their homes - a move that won't be enforced on individual customers but could lead to higher rates even as consumption declines. California's current standard for residential indoor water use is 55 gallons per person per day. The rule doesn't apply to customers, meaning regulators don't write tickets to people for using more water than they are allowed. Instead, the state requires water agencies to meet that standard across all of its customers. The California Senate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Al Gore
KEYT

U.S inflation rates impacts rent on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – U.S inflation continues to soar, and Central Coast residents are feeling the impact on rent costs. The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics reports an increase of 8.5% over the last 12 months. According to Rent.com, the average rent in Santa Barbara has increased by at...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
#Earth Day#The Green Scene#Green Party
Paso Robles Daily News

County isolation, quarantine orders updated

Many people who have been exposed to COVID-19 but don’t have symptoms are no longer required to quarantine. – The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has issued new orders for isolation and quarantine. These orders update requirements and recommendations for those who are exposed to COVID-19 but do not experience symptoms and do not test positive. The new orders reflect changes to isolation and quarantine guidelines from the California Department of Public Health. Detailed isolation and quarantine guidance and copies of the new orders are available online at www.slopublichealth.org/quarantine-iso.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
natureworldnews.com

Earth Day 2022: Celebrating the Planet Amidst Various Environmental Crisis

Earth Day is a worldwide celebration of our planet. It raises awareness about the environment and encourages conservation and long-term planning. Every year on April 22, around 1 billion people in over 190 countries take action to raise awareness of the climate problem and encourage behavioral change to safeguard the environment. The 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be observed in 2020.
ENVIRONMENT
Salon

"Gaslighting": Activists blockade NY Times and corporate newspapers for ignoring climate crisis

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. A group of climate campaigners on Friday blockaded the entrance of a printing plant in New York City in an effort to hamper the distribution of the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and other corporate-owned newspapers to protest their failure to cover the planetary emergency with "the frequency it deserves."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harvard Health

Fossil fuel extraction is harming Indigenous communities, say experts

April 20, 2022 – Fossil fuel production causes significant environmental health effects in Indigenous communities, and leadership from frontline Indigenous activists has been critical in fighting these environmental injustices, according to experts who spoke at a Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health event. The April 14, 2022...
HARVARD, MA
TIME

Climate Change Became Politicized in the 1990s. It Didn't Have To Be That Way.

Here’s the situation as it now stands: Even with the Paris Accords on climate change, temperatures are expected to rise by between 2.7 degrees Celsius to 3.7 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2100. To put this in perspective, the last time global temperatures were that high was 2.6 million years ago. There was plenty of life back then, but no humans. It’s highly doubtful that a world that overheated could feed the 7.8 billion people alive today, much less the additional billions that will be added in the coming decades. Indeed, global population has grown by 2.5 billion people since the first international efforts to address global warming began in the early 1990s, and four billion people have lived their entire lives since the first signals of a warming world became unmistakable. Those alive in 2100 are going to want to know: why did we let this happen?
ENVIRONMENT

