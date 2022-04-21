ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

What the shutdown of CNN+ might indicate about the future of streaming TV

By Eric Deggans
WAMU
 2 days ago

Just a month after its launch, streaming...

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk blames Netflix's failing fortunes on 'the woke mind virus' that has made it 'unwatchable' after streaming giant lost over 200,000 subscribers and shares dipped 25%

Elon Musk has slammed 'unwatchable' Netflix for becoming infected by the 'woke mind virus' as the streaming giant hemorrhages subscribers. The US company lost 200,000 users between January and March this year, with shares crashing by 25 per cent, a quarterly report announced yesterday revealed. Netflix projected a loss of...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Streaming Tv
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: Caitlyn Jenner, Piers Morgan and Trump are begging you to watch their rich white tantrums

Sometimes the world today seems impossibly polarized and every news item boiled down to a story of good versus evil. President Putin versus President Zelenksy. School teachers versus pedophile-obsessed conspiracy theorists. Reproductive rights versus the State of Texas. But other times, the most odious creatures of public and political life suddenly turn on each other — like the thin-skinned rich idiot deathmatch going down between Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Caitlyn Jenner. All we need now is for Marjorie Taylor Greene, Marine Le Pen, and Boris Johnson to jump in and we’ve got ourselves a rumble.After throwing a fit and...
U.S. POLITICS
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
BGR.com

Save money on Netflix, HBO Max, and more with one brilliant streaming trick

Like a lot of you, I find myself at the moment paying significantly more each month for the various streaming services I’m signed up for than I ever did for cable. At least $135 a month, in fact, which encompasses Netflix; Hulu with the live TV add-on option; YouTube Premium; HBO Max; Apple TV Plus; and Disney Plus. Luckily, for people like me, there’s a pretty simple and brilliant way to save money when you’re loaded up with streaming subscriptions like these.
TV & VIDEOS
ZDNet

Best live TV streaming service 2022: Cut the cord

We're not spending as much time watching TV as we used to, but at an average of three hours a day, we're still watching a lot. You might think that would be good news for the cable companies. Nope. More people than ever are dumping cable and satellite TV for streaming. Today, 69% of watchers prefer streaming to traditional TV offerings.
MLS
Variety

Streaming Pressures Push MSNBC to Cut Back on Hard News

Click here to read the full article. One of cable’s biggest news outlets has started to fill more of its schedule with something other than traditional news coverage. MSNBC has defined itself for the past few years by using the bulk of its daytime schedule to air breaking reports from NBC News personnel on the news of the moment, then amping up analysis and progressive opinion-making in the early afternoon and evening. Now, as media companies intensify their efforts to attract audiences via streaming video, the business behind the TV home of Joe Scarborough and Nicolle Wallace is in flux. Three different...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Why Do Analysts Say Roku Is on a ‘Dangerous’ Path? 3 Very Good Reasons

Click here to read the full article. Rut-roh, Roku. The streaming-device manufacturer and gatekeeper, and home to the Roku Channel, is in a spot of trouble. An April 13 report from the media analysts at MoffettNathanson doesn’t mince words: “Roku: Three Key Things to Worry About.” Since it’s a major technology equity research firm that came to the conclusion, we might suggest the report itself represents a fourth. First concern: The creation of Warner Bros. Discovery is poised to take a major chunk out of Roku’s bottom line. People signing up for streaming services through Roku make for a very attractive revenue...
TECHNOLOGY
TheWrap

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Warner Bros Discovery to shut down CNN+ streaming service

April 21 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O) announced on Thursday it would shut down its CNN+ streaming news service less than a month after its highly touted launch. The service, which sought to capitalize on the popularity of streaming video and the growth of digital news subscriptions, will cease operations on April 30. The executive who helped design CNN's streaming strategy, Andrew Morse, also will depart.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Netflix stock collapses 36% in a warning to the streaming industry

On a new Netflix show, top bakers make celebrity judges decide, Is It Cake?. But maybe a more relevant question for Netflix is, is it toast?. The streaming company’s stock collapsed 35% yesterday, wiping out $54 billion in market value and marking its worst trading day since 2004. The proximate cause is Netflix’s shocking earnings report Tuesday afternoon, in which it revealed it lost subscribers in Q1 when investors expected a gain.
STOCKS
CBS New York

CNN+ to shut down less than a month after launching

CNN's new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launching, closing the book on a high-profile project that executives with the network once touted as its future. In a memo on Thursday, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the media company would pull the plug on the service at the end of April. The head of CNN+, Andrew Morse, is leaving the company. Executives said that some CNN+ programming and employees would be absorbed into other networks at the company, but with a staff of 500 there will likely...
BUSINESS
Vice

Russian TV Is Musing About Nuking New York City

Russia successfully tested a RS-28 Sarmat “Satan II” ICBM this week, a missile capable of nuking targets across the entire planet. After the launch, Russian pundits got on TV and openly mused about using the missile to wipe out New York City, England, and other Western targets. “If...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy