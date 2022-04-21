What the shutdown of CNN+ might indicate about the future of streaming TV

CNN's new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launching, closing the book on a high-profile project that executives with the network once touted as its future. In a memo on Thursday, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the media company would pull the plug on the service at the end of April. The head of CNN+, Andrew Morse, is leaving the company. Executives said that some CNN+ programming and employees would be absorbed into other networks at the company, but with a staff of 500 there will likely...
Comments / 0