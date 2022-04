If you had to choose one exercise to do for the rest of your life, you’d be hard-pressed to come up with anything better than deadlifts. Conventional, hex bar, and sumo deadlifts work your lower body and upper body simultaneously, making them both functional and time-efficient. Whether you want to bulk up your back or strengthen your hamstrings and glutes, deadlifts are hard to beat.

