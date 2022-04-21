ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois receives another bond rating upgrade from Moody’s

By Mike Miletich
Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WGEM) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and other Democratic leaders, celebrated Thursday the announcement of another improved bond rating for Illinois. Moody’s upgraded the state’s rating for general obligation bonds and Build Illinois sales tax bonds to BAA1 stable outlook. Both bonds were previously rated as BAA2 stable...

