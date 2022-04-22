Girls Varsity Tennis falls to Benton Central 5 – 0

MANHIEM, Pa. — The National Wrestling Coaches Association recently released their list of Division II All-Americans. Three members of the 2022 Super Region II Championship Newberry wrestling team were named: Timothy Decatur, Nolan Wheeler and Armando Acosta, were among the 314 wrestlers nationwide that were honored. Decatur was also one of 95 honorees to wrestle at the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships. This makes 28 Newberry wrestlers that have been named to the NWCA All-Academic/Academic All-American Team in the program’s history.
Comments / 0