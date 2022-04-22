Girls Varsity Tennis falls to Benton Central 5 – 0

Natrona County High School will be looking for a new boys basketball coach as Phil Choler has stepped down after 3 seasons. He was 24-47 in his tenure with the Mustangs with one 4A state tournament appearance in 2022, losing to eventual state champion Thunder Basin in the quarterfinal round and a loss to Star Valley in the consolation round. NC went 12-17 this past season, 6-13 in the 2020-21 campaign, and 6-17 in the 2019-2020 season.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO