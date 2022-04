No. 6 Arkansas put up nine runs across the fifth and sixth innings to earn a 9-1 (6 inn.), series-opening win over No. 9 Florida at Katie Seashole Stadium Friday night. The Razorbacks improve to 33-8 overall and a conference-best 12-4. Junior RHP Chenise Delce (12-2) turned in another impressive outing, twirling her eighth complete game of the season while surrendering just one run on four hits. Delce tossed five-straight scoreless innings to start the game and dealt eight strikeouts.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO