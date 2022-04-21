ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

First responders in Maryland will soon have access to peer-to-peer counseling

Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. — First responders, who often witness some of the most traumatic events, will soon have access to peer-to-peer counseling. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed...

www.wbaltv.com

WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Feds greenlight Maryland’s choice for route of third Bay Bridge

The Federal Highway Administration has given preliminary approval to Maryland’s plans build to a new Chesapeake Bay bridge near the existing two spans that cross between Annapolis and Kent Island. The agency’s “record of decision” sides with the Maryland Transportation Authority preference for the crossing’s location. Before settling on the final corridor, the transportation authority, […] The post Feds greenlight Maryland’s choice for route of third Bay Bridge appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

Child Marriage Is Banned in Maryland

Yesterday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed a law banning child marriage—a prohibition that many residents were likely surprised to learn wasn’t already on the books. Prior to this law, marriage was legal starting at age 15. Now, 15 and 16-year-olds can no longer get married in Maryland. And at 17, you can get married only with parental consent and the blessing of a court.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland wins approval to design new bay crossing near existing bridge

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Federal highway officials have given the go-ahead for Maryland to move forward with plans to build a new Chesapeake Bay crossing near the existing Bay Bridge spans.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan signs more than 100 bipartisan bills into law, including More Jobs for Marylanders Act and Judicial Transparency Act [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week signed an additional 103 bipartisan bills into law, including measures to advance key administration initiatives, such as the More Jobs for Marylanders Act and the Judicial Transparency Act. “Today, we signed another 103 bipartisan bills into law, including measures to promote job creation, address violent crime, advance our Chesapeake Bay restoration goals, and protect … Continue reading "Governor Hogan signs more than 100 bipartisan bills into law, including More Jobs for Marylanders Act and Judicial Transparency Act [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan signs more than 100 bipartisan bills into law, including More Jobs for Marylanders Act and Judicial Transparency Act [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Longtime News Anchor Wendy Rieger Dies At 65

Wendy Rieger, a longtime fixture of local television news, died Saturday at a hospice care facility in Montgomery County. She was 65. The cause of her death was glioblastoma, and follows a procedure last year to remove a cancerous tumor from her brain. Rieger was a mainstay of regional journalism,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Man found dead during welfare check in Maryland

BLADENSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — At around 12:35 p.m. the Prince George’s Police Department (PGPD) went on a welfare check in the 5300 block of Quincy Place. When they arrived they found a man inside an apartment with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene according to a tweet from PGPD’s official Twitter. […]
BLADENSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Doctor Among 18 Indicted In COVID-19 Healthcare Fraud Scheme, Allegedly Overbilled For COVID-19 Tests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County doctor is one of 18 people indicted in a nationwide crackdown on COVID-19 related fraud, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday. Dr. Ron Elfenbein, a 47-year-old man from Arnold, is accused of submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicare and other insurers for patients who received COVID-19 tests at sites his company operated in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties. Elfenbein allegedly instructed his employees at Drs ERgent Care, LLC. to bill for “moderately complex office visits” on top of COVID-19 tests, meaning insurers were being billed for 30 to 59 minute-long visits for what...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Axios

A look inside Maryland's iconic Mormon temple

If you've driven the northern end of the Beltway even just once, you've probably wondered what it's like inside the soaring, golden-spired Mormon temple. After years of wondering, I finally got to step inside, and soon you can too. Why it matters: For the first time in almost half a...
MARYLAND STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia State Police seek missing woman

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Thursday, April 21, Corporal D. E. Gregory of the West Virginia State Police received a complaint of a missing person, 33-year-old Amanda Dawn Gillenwater, who had not been seen or heard from since Monday, April 18 at approximately 2:30 pm.  Gillenwater’s last known whereabouts was leaving CAMC General Hospital in Charleston. […]
CHARLESTON, WV

