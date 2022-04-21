First responders in Maryland will soon have access to peer-to-peer counseling

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week signed an additional 103 bipartisan bills into law, including measures to advance key administration initiatives, such as the More Jobs for Marylanders Act and the Judicial Transparency Act. “Today, we signed another 103 bipartisan bills into law, including measures to promote job creation, address violent crime, advance our Chesapeake Bay restoration goals, and protect …
