After a two-year hiatus thanks to the pandemic, the Angola Prison Rodeo is making its triumphant return this weekend. The Angola Prison Rodeo is the longest-running staged prison rodeo. The idea for the rodeo was hatched in 1964 and a year later in 1965 prison staff and inmates held their first event. However, it wasn't until 1967 that outside spectators were allowed at the rodeo.

ANGOLA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO