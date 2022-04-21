ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamondbacks hold off Nats for first winning streak of season

 2 days ago
Zach Davies pitched five solid innings, Arizona hit three homers and the visiting Diamondbacks defeated the Washington Nationals 4-3 on Thursday to earn a split of the four-game series.

Cooper Hummel had two hits, including a two-run homer run, and Matt Davidson and Jake McCarthy also homered for the Diamondbacks, who have won two straight for the first time this season.

Davies (1-1) gave up two runs on two hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked two. Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his second save.

Nelson Cruz homered for the Nationals, who loaded the bases against Melancon in the ninth before Juan Soto popped out.

Washington starter Josh Rogers (1-2) was lifted after allowing four runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Davidson, who was called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Reno, homered to right center on a 1-2 slider with two outs in the first inning to make it 1-0. He had not played a major league game since Sept. 6, 2020 with the Cincinnati Reds.

With two outs in the second, McCarthy homered into the Diamondbacks’ bullpen to make it 2-0.

Meanwhile, Davies retired the first eight Nationals before Victor Robles drew a walk.

Washington got its first hit and runs in the fourth when Soto led off with a walk and Cruz homered to left to tie the score 2-2.

Geraldo Perdomo led off the Arizona fifth with a single down the left-field line. Hummel, ahead in the count 2-1, sent a Rogers fastball into the Arizona bullpen and the Diamondbacks led 4-2.

The Nationals pulled within 4-3 in the eighth. Alcides Escobar walked leading off and third baseman Yonny Hernandez’s error on Robles grounder put runners on second and third. After Cesar Hernandez struck out, Soto was walked intentionally. Cruz popped out, but Josh Bell was awarded first base on catcher’s interference against Jose Herrera. That scored a Washington run before Keibert Ruiz popped out.

Bell, who left Wednesday’s game with left knee tightness, was in the lineup and went 0-for-3.

--Field Level Media

