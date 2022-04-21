ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Sean Murphy breaks out of slump, helps A's past O's

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Sean Murphy snapped out of a season-opening slump with a home run, a double and a single and Cristian Pache belted his second homer Thursday afternoon as the Oakland Athletics beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 for a third win in an attendance-challenged four-game series.

A second straight afternoon affair drew an announced crowd of 4,429, meaning a total of 10,880 witnessed the final three games of the series after Oakland’s home opener drew 17,503 on Monday.

In a series that had been dominated by pitching -- neither team had homered in the first three meetings -- the A’s not only homered twice but got doubles from four different players.

Murphy, one of Oakland’s top holdovers after hitting 17 homers last season, had begun the series 1-for-11 before flying out with a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the first Thursday.

But the standout catcher later contributed a single to a two-run third, a two-run homer in the fifth and an RBI double in a two-run seventh, raising his average to .259 after a 3-for-4 day that included three RBIs.

Pache’s homer led off the third and opened the scoring against Orioles starter Tyler Wells (0-2), who lasted just 2 1/3 innings, charged with two runs on five hits. He didn’t walk anyone and recorded one strikeout.

Sheldon Neuse drove in Oakland’s other two runs with RBI singles in the third and seventh.

Neuse also doubled in the first, giving him a third three-hit game in his three-year career to go with a four-hit performance in 2019.

Tony Kemp had a single and a double and scored twice for the A’s, whose 11 hits were their second-most of the season. They had totaled 19 hits in the first three games of the series, which they began with 5-1 and 2-1 wins.

Paul Blackburn (2-0) earned the win for the A’s, allowing just one run and three hits in five innings. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

Dany Jimenez, Oakland’s sixth pitcher, protected a two-run lead with a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts for his second save.

Austin Hays had an RBI double in the fifth and an RBI single in a two-run seventh that got the Orioles within 4-3. Rougned Odor also had a run-scoring single in the seventh.

After Oakland countered with two in their half of the seventh, Baltimore completed the day’s scoring on a sacrifice fly by Ryan McKenna in the eighth.

Ryan Mountcastle scored twice for Baltimore, which completed the first of three series on a 10-game trip.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
California Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

Look: Insane Minor League Baseball Throw Is Going Viral

With hundreds of minor league baseball teams around the country, there’s always bound to be at least one player who can make an amazing play that sends everyone into a frenzy. That play came this weekend for outfielder Dylan Harris. During a recent game between the Bowie Baysox and...
AKRON, OH
Inside Nova

April 22 high school baseball roundup: Osbourn wins on Ryan Donahue's walk-off single

OSBOURN 7, JOHN CHAMPE 6: Ryan Donahue singled on a 3-2 count to bring in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh Friday in the Eagles’ Cedar Run District win. Donahue finished the game 3 for 3 with three RBI. Osbourn (2-4, 4-8) scored four runs in the third inning. Tyler Husband, Donahue and Matthew Hollar all drive in runs in that inning.
MANASSAS, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Blue Crabs come up short in the season-opener vs Legends

(Lexington, KY, April 21, 2022) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and Lexington Legends powered five home runs in the season opener.  In a tight game that included multiple lead changes, the Lexington Legends edged out the Blue Crabs 5-4 on opening day.  Daryl Thompson (L, 0-1)  pitched five innings in his first appearance of the 2022 season.  Though Thompson […] The post Blue Crabs come up short in the season-opener vs Legends appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON, KY
Reuters

Reuters

410K+
Followers
318K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy