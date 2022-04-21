Wolverines to Kick Off Homestand with Rivalry Series against Ohio State
By // Leah Howard
mgoblue
2 days ago
Schedule Update: Friday's (April 22) game between Michigan and Ohio State has been moved to 2:30 p.m. (originally scheduled for 6 p.m.) due to the weather forecast. Friday, April 22 -- vs. Ohio State (Wilpon Complex), 2:30 p.m. (Note new time) TV: B1G+ | Tickets | Live Video |...
Former Indiana basketball reserve center Michael Durr is leaving Bloomington for Orlando. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Durr is headed to UCF to continue his college basketball career. It’s a return back to the Sunshine State for the 7-foot center, who started his career at USF in Tampa.
The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
Ohio State junior Sam Hackenbracht (24) swings at a pitch during the Ohio State-Indiana game on March 25. Ohio State won 6-2. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern. It is officially rivalry week, as the series the Buckeyes have been preparing for all year takes place this weekend.
The Michigan State women’s golf team ended the first day of this year’s Big Ten Championship the same way it finished last year’s event: at the top of the leaderboard. The Spartans combined to shoot a 2-under-par 282 Friday during the first round of this year’s tournament at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh. Michigan State holds a three-shot lead on its nearest competitors: in-state rival Michigan along with Purdue, which both ended at 1-over-par 285.
Ohio State jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the top of the second inning, before Michigan came charging back. The Wolverines steadily cut into the deficit, but the Buckeyes still held an 8-5 advantage heading into the bottom of the eighth frame. Then came the Michigan bats. The Wolverines...
Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
Michigan’s baseball team hosted its second-largest regular-season crowd in program history on Saturday, and the 2,750 fans at Ray Fisher Stadium were treated to a record-breaking performance. Outfielder Joe Stewart, a graduate transfer from Michigan State, hit three home runs and drove in 11 runs in a 16-13 win...
Of course, we’re always following the Ohio State football recruiting news, but occasionally we also get a nugget to follow with the Ohio State basketball program. That appears to be the case Thursday with 2023 four-star forward Scotty Middleton’s announcement of his top five schools. That’s because the...
(SIOUX CITY, IOWA) – The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Sunday the First Round matchups for the 2022 Clark Cup Playoffs. This season, the Clark Cup Playoffs will begin with a three-game First Round series between the #3 and #6 seed and the #4 and #5 seed in each Conference. All three games will […]
ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan track and field team competed at the Al Owens Classic hosted by Grand Valley State this weekend, where several Wildcats found the podium in what was quite the impressive showing for the Green and Gold. Crystal Walker took home a top-place finish in the 100m hurdles, winning with a time of 14.19. She also ran 14.16 in the preliminaries, hitting the NCAA provisional mark. Ellyse Wolfrath and Nina Augsten also made it to the final race, finishing fourth and sixth respectively. Izabelle Peterson earned a pair of top finishes for NMU in the 100m dash and 200m dash. Peterson crossed the finish line at 11.88 in the 100m and 24.89 in the 200m for more Green and Gold atop the podium. NMU also won Saturday’s 4x100m relay as the team of Izabelle Peterson, Akirah Venerable, Ellyse Wolfrath, and Crystal Walker clocked in at 47.92, narrowly edging Grand Valley State. With a mark of 43.4m, Ashtyn Buss made it another first place finish for Northern in the hammer throw. In the discus, Madison Campbell impressed with a distance of 38.83m for second place. Crystal Walker also found the podium in the long jump with a 5.26m mark for a runner-up finish. In the pole vault, Leah Root took second place, hitting a mark of 3.45m. In the triple jump, Root claimed fifth place reaching 10.30m and teammate Ahna Larson took seventh at a distance of 9.96m. Larson also crossed the line in fourth in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:07.35. In the 3,000m steeplechase, Elise Longley claimed fourth with a time of 11:42.22. Nina Augsten posted a top-5 finish in the javelin, covering 29.94m. In the 5,000m race, Anna Kelley finished seventh for another top-10 outing for Wildcat runners, clocking in at 18:49.60. Full Results.
WALLED LAKE — The host Walled Lake Central Vikings scored twice in the second half to defeat the Detroit Country Day Yellowjackets, 2-0, Friday night. After a scoreless first half, where neither team was able to get any offense going, the Vikings came out flying offensively in the second half.
