ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Wolverines to Kick Off Homestand with Rivalry Series against Ohio State

By // Leah Howard
mgoblue
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchedule Update: Friday's (April 22) game between Michigan and Ohio State has been moved to 2:30 p.m. (originally scheduled for 6 p.m.) due to the weather forecast. Friday, April 22 -- vs. Ohio State (Wilpon Complex), 2:30 p.m. (Note new time) TV: B1G+ | Tickets | Live Video |...

mgoblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Indiana big man Michael Durr reveals transfer destination

Former Indiana basketball reserve center Michael Durr is leaving Bloomington for Orlando. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Durr is headed to UCF to continue his college basketball career. It’s a return back to the Sunshine State for the 7-foot center, who started his career at USF in Tampa.
ORLANDO, FL
FanSided

Ohio State basketball loses transfer for not offering a car

The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State women's team snags early lead at Big Ten Championship

The Michigan State women’s golf team ended the first day of this year’s Big Ten Championship the same way it finished last year’s event: at the top of the leaderboard. The Spartans combined to shoot a 2-under-par 282 Friday during the first round of this year’s tournament at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh. Michigan State holds a three-shot lead on its nearest competitors: in-state rival Michigan along with Purdue, which both ended at 1-over-par 285.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wolverine, MI
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Beaubien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Wolverines#Espn2#Wilpon Complex#University Of Michigan
WLUC

NMU Track and Field shines at sunny and warm weekend meet

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan track and field team competed at the Al Owens Classic hosted by Grand Valley State this weekend, where several Wildcats found the podium in what was quite the impressive showing for the Green and Gold. Crystal Walker took home a top-place finish in the 100m hurdles, winning with a time of 14.19. She also ran 14.16 in the preliminaries, hitting the NCAA provisional mark. Ellyse Wolfrath and Nina Augsten also made it to the final race, finishing fourth and sixth respectively. Izabelle Peterson earned a pair of top finishes for NMU in the 100m dash and 200m dash. Peterson crossed the finish line at 11.88 in the 100m and 24.89 in the 200m for more Green and Gold atop the podium. NMU also won Saturday’s 4x100m relay as the team of Izabelle Peterson, Akirah Venerable, Ellyse Wolfrath, and Crystal Walker clocked in at 47.92, narrowly edging Grand Valley State. With a mark of 43.4m, Ashtyn Buss made it another first place finish for Northern in the hammer throw. In the discus, Madison Campbell impressed with a distance of 38.83m for second place. Crystal Walker also found the podium in the long jump with a 5.26m mark for a runner-up finish. In the pole vault, Leah Root took second place, hitting a mark of 3.45m. In the triple jump, Root claimed fifth place reaching 10.30m and teammate Ahna Larson took seventh at a distance of 9.96m. Larson also crossed the line in fourth in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:07.35. In the 3,000m steeplechase, Elise Longley claimed fourth with a time of 11:42.22. Nina Augsten posted a top-5 finish in the javelin, covering 29.94m. In the 5,000m race, Anna Kelley finished seventh for another top-10 outing for Wildcat runners, clocking in at 18:49.60. Full Results.
ALLENDALE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy