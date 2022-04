In covering Pennsylvania, I have the pleasure of meeting a wide variety of people who are making a difference in the great outdoors. For example, I was able to spend some time with Greg Turner, a Pennsylvania Game Commission wildlife biologist, who was studying bats in Blair County. The photo I'm sharing this week is one of the many bats his team caught that night to check for White Nose Syndrome. It's a fatal disease for these wing-creatures.

BLAIR COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO