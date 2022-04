(Scott Gries / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County Library is hosting an Ecopoetry Workshop featuring Youth Poet Laureate finalist Laura Ma. The event, which will be hosted on Zoom on April 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will have a focus on climate change with Ma sharing some of her work that deals specifically with the lingering effects of climate change on the younger generation.

