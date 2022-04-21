Jury convicts Hazleton man of robbing, shooting dog walker

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury Thursday deliberated for nearly 90 minutes before finding Anthony Gambirazio, 30, guilty for his role in shooting a man during a robbery in Hazleton in June 2021.

The verdict finding Gambirazio guilty on charges of aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, simple assault and theft came following a trial over two days before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

According to court records, Hazleton police responded to the 200 block of West Magnolia Street where they found the victim bleeding from his right forearm on June 15, 2021.

The victim told police he was returning home after walking his dog when he was approached by two men who assaulted him.

During the fight, one of the men brandished a handgun.

The victim grabbed the handgun that discharged a round passing through his forearm, court records say.

Assistant district attorneys Julian Truskowski and Drew McLaughlin prosecuted.

Attorney Charles Ross represented Gambriazio.

Vough said he will sentence Gambriazio on June 17. He remains jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $200,000 bail.

A trial for the second suspect, Carlos Alberto Luna, 25, address listed as Wilkes-Barre, is scheduled for May before Vough. Luna is facing similar charges.