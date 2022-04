Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers. Joe was held out of the previous lineup for some rest and maintenance, but he is back in the leadoff spot as the Rockies' designated hitter on Friday. Charlie Blackmon is in right field and hitting second. Randal Grichuk is in center field in place of an idle Sam Hilliard and hitting fifth.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO