ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan's Island, SC

Rachel Urso Real Estate

By Keri Highland
abcnews4.com
 2 days ago

Adopt a puppy dog or kitten...

abcnews4.com

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

Watch As Adorable Puppy Sleeps Soundly in Owners Arms

Here's a great way to celebrate National Puppy Day. There is nothing better than napping with a puppy and snuggling them, but when that pup is our cold and in deep sleep it's even more adorable. That's exactly what happened with an Illinois dog who fell soundly asleep in his owner's lap and was out cold. Don't worry he was just in a deep sleep.
PETS
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sullivan's Island, SC
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dogs of the Week: Nikki and Nelson

(Bonded Pair - must be adopted together) Nikki and Nelson are an adorable pair of sweet and affectionate Maltese mixes (best guess). Nikki is three years old and Nelson is one year old, and they weigh nine and ten pounds respectively. Both came into rescue in early December, and shortly thereafter Nikki gave birth to three beautiful puppies.
PETS
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Ruff House Rescue on April 15

In this week's Paws & Pals, Ruff House Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Marie is a 3-year-old Boxer mix currently in foster. Marie is very affectionate and always greets you with a wagging butt and tail. She loves going out on walks and greeting adults and kids while out. Her foster says she is definitely a people-dog. Marie is very trainable. listens and is a fast learner. Her sweet little face and her mild calm and loving personality would make any human happy.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Puppies#Kitten
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

‘Everywhere Babies’, a picture book celebrating infants, becomes latest book banned in Florida

A picture book called Everywhere Babies, which celebrates infants, is the latest book to be banned in Florida schools. The Washington Post reports that the book was the target of a ban in a dozen school libraries in Walton County, Florida. The district's superintendent, Russel Hughes, told WJGH-TV that it was "necessary in this moment for me to make that decision and I did it for just a welfare of all involved, including our constituents, our teachers, and our students." Other books – mainly those dealing with topics like race, LGBTQ people, sex or other topics deemed inappropriate for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Floor8

Julia Fox flashes sideboob in revealing silk outfit and towering platform boots in NYC

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox fearlessly made the streets of New York City her personal runway as she strutted around in a pair of skyscraper platform boots. While turning heads with her towering black patent leather shoes, the 32-year-old Uncut Gems star bared plenty of skin in a racy beige satin dress, which clung to every curve of her enviably toned figure on Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Forgot Finn, But May Have Remembered Sheila’s Secret — Plus, We’re Ready For a Quinn/Carter Reunion

Everything old was new again this week on The Bold and the Beautiful as Steffy staked a claim on Hope’s husband, Brooke butted heads with Taylor, and Quinn’s visit with Carter reminded us of just how good they were together. But unless I miss my mark, the next thing to make a comeback is going to be a certain piece of art…
TV SERIES
98.3 The KEY

Wet Nose Wednesday: Molly Was Dumped, Now She Needs a New Loving Home

It's another Wet Nose Wednesday and we've got another sweet kitten up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention. Molly is a sweet young Tabby girl that has weaned her litter and is now ready to be a kitten herself! She is a little shy at first but once warmed up to you, comes for pets and scratches, and loves to rub her cheeks on you.
PETS
The Stockton Record

Jack Russell terrier mix Lulu is an expert cuddle bug looking for someone to snuggling with

About Lulu: Sweet little Lulu is a darling pup! Her new home must include a doggie companion, as she loves spending her days playing with the other sanctuary dogs. Lulu is used to having someone at home so she loves her human time, too. She’s an expert cuddle bug who enjoys sitting with you on the couch or snuggling up in your bed. She is a wonderful, loving companion for a family that will include her in all life's adventures.
LODI, CA
News 12

Back in business: Royal Rib House reopens in Bed-Stuy

Royal Rib House in Bed-Stuy is celebrating its grand reopening after closing in 2020. The restaurant, which serves barbecue classics, opened in the 1960s and closed its door in the 2020 after 50 years in business. Royal Rib House was originally opened and run by Calvin Grier. His daughter Carol...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy