Charleston, SC

In the Know with Johnny O

By Keri Highland
 3 days ago

Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Kathryn Hays Dies: Longtime ‘As The World Turns’, ‘Star Trek’ Actress Was 87

Click here to read the full article. Kathryn Hays, who in 1972 started playing the trouble-making homewrecker Kim Sullivan in As the World Turns and by the soap’s cancelation in 2010 had aged with her character to become the beloved matriarch Kim Hughes, died March 25 in Fairfield, CT. She was 87. Her death was announced today in the Connecticut Post. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In addition to her long-running role on As the World Turns — with her 38-year-stint, she was the fourth-longest-serving cast member when the series went off the air — Hays is remembered by fans...
5 Lowcountry nature trails you can explore this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With a beautiful weekend on tap, it’s a great excuse to head outdoors and explore one of the Lowcountry’s many great nature trails. Celebrate Trails Day falls on the fourth Saturday in April and encourages people to get outside and enjoy the country’s trails and hiking paths. The tri-county is home […]
Luke Evans Hospitalized

Actor Luke Evans was hospitalized on Thursday, but he made the best of the awkward situation. The 43-year-old posted on Instagram from a hospital room where he wore a face mask, traction socks and two hospital gowns. He assured fans that the visit was "nothing serious" and that he "mainly came for the gowns."
#Concerts
‘Let’s Talk’ with Jewel

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In Sunday’s episode of Let’s Talk with Carolyn Murray, Carolyn speaks with four-time Grammy nominee, Jewel about her devotion to mental health. Carolyn sat down with Jewel following her performance at Charleston’s Riviera Theater. At a young age, Jewel experienced homelessness, debt, and sexual harassment. She moved out of her […]
Furry Friend Friday - Elvis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Elvis is a 1-year-old Husky mix waiting for a forever home at Pawmetto Lifeline. Just look at those eyes… Elvis is a handsome boy. Pawmetto Lifeline staff describe him as the “best dog!” Elvis is a young, spunky, active boy. He is very playful and loves to chase after tennis balls. Elvis would love to have a house with a fenced yard that he can run around and play in. He even loves other dogs, cats and meeting new people!
Jimmy Buffett spotted in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Forget the saltshaker, Jimmy Buffet was in the Lowcountry searching for a “lost pimento cheese sandwich with bacon.” The musician shared a photo on Instagram walking along Market Street in downtown Charleston. “Searching for lost #pimentocheesesandwich with bacon,” he said in the post. In another photo, Buffett was seen with a guitar strapped […]
Soda City Live: Orangeburg’s 49th Annual Festival of Roses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stop by in Orangeburg to smell the roses!. The Festival of Roses in Orangeburg is celebrating almost 50 years!. For two-days, families and friends can celebrate food, flowers and fun with local vendors and of course the beautiful flowers. Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 30th...
