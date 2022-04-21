In the Know with Johnny O

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Click here to read the full article. Kathryn Hays, who in 1972 started playing the trouble-making homewrecker Kim Sullivan in As the World Turns and by the soap’s cancelation in 2010 had aged with her character to become the beloved matriarch Kim Hughes, died March 25 in Fairfield, CT. She was 87.
Her death was announced today in the Connecticut Post.
In addition to her long-running role on As the World Turns — with her 38-year-stint, she was the fourth-longest-serving cast member when the series went off the air — Hays is remembered by fans...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From the return of the Black Food Truck Festival to performances by Winston Ramble, check out what’s lined up this fourth weekend in April Black Food Truck Festival The Black Food Truck Festival returns to the Exchange Park in Ladson this weekend. Described as the ultimate family reunion, the event will […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With a beautiful weekend on tap, it’s a great excuse to head outdoors and explore one of the Lowcountry’s many great nature trails. Celebrate Trails Day falls on the fourth Saturday in April and encourages people to get outside and enjoy the country’s trails and hiking paths. The tri-county is home […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Actress Tina Fey was spotted in downtown Charleston on Friday. Steve Curry, who has worked at the historic Dock Street Theater for 10 years, said the theater is generally open on weekdays for people who want to stop and look around. He said Fey had blended in with other tourists when […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The High Water Festival will return to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park for the first time since 2019. Between Saturday and Sunday, there are 21 performers on the line-up, spread between two different stages. “We’ve done some structural changes out here at the park and made it bigger so we can […]
Actor Luke Evans was hospitalized on Thursday, but he made the best of the awkward situation. The 43-year-old posted on Instagram from a hospital room where he wore a face mask, traction socks and two hospital gowns. He assured fans that the visit was "nothing serious" and that he "mainly came for the gowns."
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The mother of one of comedy's most well-known names made a stop in South Carolina on Friday and took the time to speak with local students and sign autographs. Rose Rock, known also as Mama Rock, is the mother of Chris Rock and a native of...
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In Sunday’s episode of Let’s Talk with Carolyn Murray, Carolyn speaks with four-time Grammy nominee, Jewel about her devotion to mental health. Carolyn sat down with Jewel following her performance at Charleston’s Riviera Theater. At a young age, Jewel experienced homelessness, debt, and sexual harassment. She moved out of her […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Elvis is a 1-year-old Husky mix waiting for a forever home at Pawmetto Lifeline. Just look at those eyes… Elvis is a handsome boy. Pawmetto Lifeline staff describe him as the “best dog!” Elvis is a young, spunky, active boy. He is very playful and loves to chase after tennis balls. Elvis would love to have a house with a fenced yard that he can run around and play in. He even loves other dogs, cats and meeting new people!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Forget the saltshaker, Jimmy Buffet was in the Lowcountry searching for a “lost pimento cheese sandwich with bacon.” The musician shared a photo on Instagram walking along Market Street in downtown Charleston. “Searching for lost #pimentocheesesandwich with bacon,” he said in the post. In another photo, Buffett was seen with a guitar strapped […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stop by in Orangeburg to smell the roses!. The Festival of Roses in Orangeburg is celebrating almost 50 years!. For two-days, families and friends can celebrate food, flowers and fun with local vendors and of course the beautiful flowers. Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 30th...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks' famous rocker, Darius Rucker, is putting on a big concert on Sunday - and it sounds like he's bringing a friend along. Darius Rucker's concert to help Dawn Staley and South Carolina Women's Basketball celebrate their national title is set for Sunday. Now, Rucker appears to be bringing "Hot In Herre" rapper Nelly into the mix.
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry is coming together this weekend to celebrate the local shrimping and fishing industries during the 35th annual “Blessing of The Fleet.” The event is “an important part of Mount Pleasant’s history and it’s a part that’s picturesque,” says Cindy Tarvin, the Owner of Tarvin Seafood. It’s a tradition […]
