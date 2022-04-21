ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Sebastian Cossa named finalist for WHL Goaltender of the Year

By Mike Gould
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa has been nominated for the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the Western Hockey League’s top goaltender. Cossa, 19, finished with a 33–9–3 record and a .913 save percentage in 46 WHL games with the Edmonton Oil Kings this...

