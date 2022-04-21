ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglass, TX

Boating death sentencing trial day 4: Jury gives Hampton life sentence

KTRE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterviews with Douglass senior Mariah Neal, Diboll senior Percy Chavis Jr, Woden coach Lance Taylor and Zavalla Coach Patrick Sluga after tonight's 2022 Pineywoods Showdown. “We have quilters from Carthage that belong to our two clubs,” said Rhonda Heard. “We also have quilts from...

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Grapeland pair indicted for alleged murder-for-hire plot in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Grapeland man and woman with federal solicitation of murder violations. Reynaldo Campos, Jr., 44, and Robin Pittman, also known as Robin Hill, 42, were named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Tyler charging them with murder for hire and conspiracy to commit murder for hire; solicitation to commit murder for hire and conspiracy to solicit murder for hire; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence; and felon in possession of a firearm.
TYLER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Carthage, TX
Douglass, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Woden, TX
City
Zavalla, TX
City
Douglass, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KWTX

East Texas man gets life in prison for killing, burning man

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Trinity County jury sentenced a 42-year-old man to life in prison Wednesday for killing 41-year-old Wesley Dykes in October of 2019 and then setting the man’s body and car on fire. According to a press release on Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace’s Facebook...
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
AFP

Texas executes its oldest death row inmate

Texas executed its oldest death row inmate on Thursday, a 78-year-old man convicted of killing a policeman more than 30 years ago during a routine traffic stop. Buntion was the oldest man on death row in Texas, the conservative southern state which puts more prisoners to death than any other American state.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Boating#Life Sentence#Kilgore College#Quilt#Chevy
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Texas carries out execution of oldest death row inmate as Melissa Lucio continues to fight for freedom

Texas has executed its oldest death row inmate by way of lethal injection. Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, was put to death just before 6.40pm on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Buntion, the first inmate executed in the state this year, was put on death row after he was convicted of fatally shooting a 37-year-old Houston police motorcycle officer, James Irby, after a 1990 traffic stop. During the fatal stop, Buntion shot the 19-year police veteran in the head and shot him twice more in the back once he fell to the ground. According to...
POLITICS
US105

Here’s What Copperas Cove Police Said About The Death Of Destiney Carrey

This week, Facebook tributes have been flooding my timeline for Destiney Carey (Cannon), a young mother and entrepreneur whose life was cut short in Copperas Cove, Texas. Carey was tragically killed on April 7th - the victim of a shooting. She was a local designer responsible for a number of beautiful clothing items worn by Killeen women and models. Police have released more information after arresting her boyfriend as the suspect in this senseless killing.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
CBS DFW

Homicide detectives identify Juanita Rodriguez as woman found wrapped in tarp

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives have identified the body of a woman wrapped in a plastic tarp on the side of a Dallas street as Juanita Rodriguez.The 54-year-old was found on April 20 at 3000 S. Ledbetter Drive. Homicide detectives, Crime Scene, Dallas County Medical Examiner field agents, and City of Dallas Marshals responded and processed the scene.  Calling Rodriguez's death unexplained, police said they reclassified it as a murder based on the medical examiner's autopsy, which determined she died from a gunshot wound. Rodriguez was reported missing by her family on Saturday, April 16 to the Duncanville Police Department. On Monday, April 18, 2022, Rodriguez's vehicle was found by Dallas Police abandoned on Navy Avenue.The motive and circumstances surrounding her homicide are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623.
DALLAS, TX
Oxygen

Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Girl With Hammer When Her Was A Teenager

A man has pleaded guilty to brutally murdering a 14-year-old girl while he himself was still a teenager. Jordin Roache, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Kaytlynn Cargill of Bedford, Texas, according to a release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Roache reportedly admitted to beating Cargill to death with a hammer and leaving her body in an Arlington landfill when he was still 16 years old.
BEDFORD, TX
DFW Community News

Police: 2 brothers arrested for White Settlement shooting, robbery

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two brothers were arrested after shooting up and robbing a man's hotel room in White Settlement Friday, police said. On April 15, police responded to a report of a shooting at the Days Inn on the 8500 block of West Freeway. The victim reported that he let two men — whom he had met the previous day — enter his hotel room, assuming they were there to assist him in unloading a moving truck.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy