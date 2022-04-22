ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks slump as Wall Street heads for another losing week

By STAN CHOE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ukC4p_0fGlpQPi00
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, Friday, April 22, 2022, capping a bumpy week as the Federal Reserve promises to be more aggressive about fighting inflation. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are tumbling again on Friday as the sharp, recent surge for interest rates keeps weighing on Wall Street. Some disappointing profit reports from companies also shook what’s been the market’s main pillar of support.

The S&P 500 was 1.8% lower in midday trading and on pace to close out a third straight losing week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 605 points, or 1.7%, at 34,187, as of 12:05 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.5% lower.

A day earlier, Wall Street seemed set for healthy gains for the week after American Airlines, Tesla and other big companies reported strong profits or better forecasts for future earnings than analysts expected. Such corporate optimism has helped stocks remain relatively resilient, even as worries swirl about the highest inflation in decades, the war in Ukraine and the coronavirus.

But markets buckled as the chair of the Federal Reserve indicated the central bank may indeed hike short-term interest rates by double the usual amount at upcoming meetings, starting in two weeks.

The Fed has already raised its key overnight rate once, the first such increase since 2018, as it aggressively removes the tremendous aid thrown at the economy through the pandemic. It’s also preparing other moves to put upward pressure on longer-term rates.

By making it more expensive for businesses and households to borrow, the higher rates are meant to slow the economy, which should hopefully halt the worst inflation in generations. But they can also trigger a recession, all while putting downward pressure on most kinds of investments.

A preliminary report on Friday indicated the U.S. services industry’s growth is slowing more than expected, hurt in particular by surging costs for fuel, wages and other expenses.

Treasury yields have soared as investors prepare for a more aggressive Fed, and stocks have often moved in the opposite direction of them. The yield on the 10-year Treasury is at 2.89%, down from 2.91% late Thursday, but still close to its highest level since 2018. It began the year at 1.51%.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed action on short-term rates, has zoomed even more. It’s at 2.71%, up from 2.68% late Thursday, and has more than tripled from 0.73% at the start of the year.

Markets around the world are feeling similar pressure on rates and inflation, particularly in Europe as the war in Ukraine pushes up oil, gas and food costs.

Germany’s DAX lost 2.5% Friday, while France’s CAC 40 fell 2%. The FTSE 100 in London dropped 1.4%.

Beyond developments in Ukraine, a presidential runoff election in France this weekend could also tilt markets.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.6%, and South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.9%. Stocks in Shanghai added 0.2% after authorities there promised to ease anti-virus controls on truck drivers that are hampering food supplies and trade.

On Wall Street, most stocks were falling, with health care companies among the biggest weights.

HCA Healthcare slumped 18% after reporting weaker earnings per share than analysts expected. The hospital operator also cut its forecasted ranges for revenue and earnings this year.

Verizon Communications sank 6.2% after it said it expects earnings for the year to fall at the lower end of the range it had previously forecast. The company also reported slightly weaker revenue than expected for the first three months of the year.

Retailer Gap dropped 17.8% after it cut its forecast for sales and said the CEO of its Old Navy business will leave the company.

The general trend across Wall Street, though, has been a more optimistic one. The majority of companies have topped analysts’ expectations so far this earnings reporting season, which is about a fifth of the way through.

Kimberly-Clark, the manufacturer whose brands include Huggies diapers and Kleenex, rose 9.3% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after it reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

SVB Financial Group jumped 10.3% after also reporting stronger earnings per share than expected. The parent company of Silicon Valley Bank raised its forecast for revenue this year, partly due to higher interest rates and strong demand for loans from technology and other clients.

___

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Stock#Wall Street#Short Term Interest Rates#Ap#Nasdaq#American Airlines#The Federal Reserve#Fed
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

870K+
Followers
421K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy