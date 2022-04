A towing company connected to a former car dealer convicted of stealing from customers tried to keep the cars it towed but was rebuffed by the New Hampshire Supreme Court. According to the court ruling, Tradz LLC tried to keep 10 cars it towed from various locations, claiming that the vehicles were abandoned. When the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles denied the Tradz request for titles, Tradz appealed, and was denied and then brought the case to the Supreme Court, which ruled against the company earlier this month.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO