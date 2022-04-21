Trae Young Says He's Enjoying The 'Chess Match Game' Against Erik Spoelstra: "It's A Fun Challenge. It's Something That I've Got To Learn And Grow And It's Another Step For Me In My Progression."

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO