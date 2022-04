The Green Bay Packers have the 22nd and 28th overall picks in the first round of the NFL Draft. With two picks in the first round, many expect the Packers to address the wide receiver position. Some analysts predict Green Bay may even select two wide receivers in the first round, which would be quite extraordinary. Still some believe the Packers may trade one of their first round picks for a veteran wide receiver or to move up in the draft. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed a trade that would do both.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO