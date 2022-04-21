What to Stream This Weekend: Russian Doll, The Batman, Adulting & Choose or Die

Natasha Lyonne attends the premiere of Netflix's "Russian Doll" season two at the Bowery Hotel on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

This weekend, settle down to an absurdist, metaphysical comedy, the caped crusader — again, stand-up comedy, and retro-computer game thrills.

Russian Doll Season 2 - Netflix

It's not getting the rave reviews it received in its first season, but hey, that is definitely a tough act to follow. Still, there's something about a sardonic, permanently unruffled Natasha Lyonne rolling with being the butt of a cosmic joke. In the previous outing, Lyonne's character Nadia Vulvukov, found herself in a Groundhog's Day scenario — but with a fellow cursed individual, Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett). This time, Nadia steps into a 6 train in NYC finding herself magically transported to a cigarette smoke-filled subway car in 1982. I was but a wee lad back then, but I remember the city was, um, very different than it is today. Nostalgia aside, I'm hoping the mixed reviews aren't what I come away with from Season 2 because, "Thursday! What a concept!"

The Batman - HBO Max

Picked by Alex Vuocolo

Did the world need another Batman movie? Who knows? But they've been coming out at a steady clip for more than 30 years now, and it's sort of fun to see how the character changes with the times. This latest version of the Dark Knight, played by Robert Pattinson, is a moody, costumed detective in a Gotham rife with corruption, and the Riddler, played by Paul Dano, is essentially an online troll with a bomb kit. Director Matt Reeves and director of photography Greig Fraser present Gotham City less as a riff on Chicago or New York City, and more as the shadowy, gothic labyrinth of the comic books. Yes, it's overlong at three hours, and the plot is sometimes convoluted. But this is no cash-grab. It's a unique entry in the character's cinematic canon. After a two-month theatrical run, the movie dropped on HBO Max earlier this week.

Bill Maher: Adulting - HBO Max

Picked by Producer Jack Gallop

You’ve probably made up your mind on Bill Maher by now. And if you’re not a fan, watching his new stand-up special is your chance to see if you’re as open-minded as you might think. That’s kind of Maher’s whole point. One of my favorite quotes from this special is, "We have to find our way back from loathing each other." While the special features well-written jokes about the simple topics that anyone can enjoy, there are also jokes that make both conservatives and liberals feel like the target. The hour-long show relays a surprisingly positive message while, unsurprisingly, also offending just about everyone. We consume entertainment like TV, movies, and stand-up to feel something; if you watch Adulting, I can promise your emotions will be provoked in one way or another.

Choose or Die - Netflix

Picked by Producer Lawrence Banton

A slight change of pace from me as I have a horror pick for this installment of What to Stream. Netflix may have experienced a drop in subscribers in the last quarter, but the streaming giant is up when it comes to the movie Choose or Die. A 1980s-era computer game with real-life consequences surfaces as players look to win unclaimed prize money. The concept is simple, choose an option on the screen or die — think Jumanji mixed with a little Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and a sprinkle of Squid Game for a little razzle. The stakes are high in this thriller and lives are at risk. What would you choose? Your life or someone else's?

