ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What to Stream This Weekend: Russian Doll, The Batman, Adulting & Choose or Die

By Cheddar Staff
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwcGu_0fGkm4vv00

Natasha Lyonne attends the premiere of Netflix's "Russian Doll" season two at the Bowery Hotel on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

This weekend, settle down to an absurdist, metaphysical comedy, the caped crusader — again, stand-up comedy, and retro-computer game thrills.

Russian Doll Season 2 - Netflix

It's not getting the rave reviews it received in its first season, but hey, that is definitely a tough act to follow. Still, there's something about a sardonic, permanently unruffled Natasha Lyonne rolling with being the butt of a cosmic joke. In the previous outing, Lyonne's character Nadia Vulvukov, found herself in a Groundhog's Day scenario — but with a fellow cursed individual, Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett). This time, Nadia steps into a 6 train in NYC finding herself magically transported to a cigarette smoke-filled subway car in 1982. I was but a wee lad back then, but I remember the city was, um, very different than it is today. Nostalgia aside, I'm hoping the mixed reviews aren't what I come away with from Season 2 because, "Thursday! What a concept!"

The Batman - HBO Max

Picked by Alex Vuocolo

Did the world need another Batman movie? Who knows? But they've been coming out at a steady clip for more than 30 years now, and it's sort of fun to see how the character changes with the times. This latest version of the Dark Knight, played by Robert Pattinson, is a moody, costumed detective in a Gotham rife with corruption, and the Riddler, played by Paul Dano, is essentially an online troll with a bomb kit. Director Matt Reeves and director of photography Greig Fraser present Gotham City less as a riff on Chicago or New York City, and more as the shadowy, gothic labyrinth of the comic books. Yes, it's overlong at three hours, and the plot is sometimes convoluted. But this is no cash-grab. It's a unique entry in the character's cinematic canon. After a two-month theatrical run, the movie dropped on HBO Max earlier this week.

Bill Maher: Adulting - HBO Max

Picked by Producer Jack Gallop

You’ve probably made up your mind on Bill Maher by now. And if you’re not a fan, watching his new stand-up special is your chance to see if you’re as open-minded as you might think. That’s kind of Maher’s whole point. One of my favorite quotes from this special is, "We have to find our way back from loathing each other." While the special features well-written jokes about the simple topics that anyone can enjoy, there are also jokes that make both conservatives and liberals feel like the target. The hour-long show relays a surprisingly positive message while, unsurprisingly, also offending just about everyone. We consume entertainment like TV, movies, and stand-up to feel something; if you watch Adulting, I can promise your emotions will be provoked in one way or another.

Choose or Die - Netflix

Picked by Producer Lawrence Banton

A slight change of pace from me as I have a horror pick for this installment of What to Stream. Netflix may have experienced a drop in subscribers in the last quarter, but the streaming giant is up when it comes to the movie Choose or Die. A 1980s-era computer game with real-life consequences surfaces as players look to win unclaimed prize money. The concept is simple, choose an option on the screen or die — think Jumanji mixed with a little Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and a sprinkle of Squid Game for a little razzle. The stakes are high in this thriller and lives are at risk. What would you choose? Your life or someone else's?

Looking for more to watch? Check out our recommendations from last week and the week before.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Netflix Faces Stiff Streaming Competition as Q1 Earnings Wait on Deck

Netflix is slated to give its Q1 report after the closing bell, and Jason Moser, a senior analyst at The Motley Fool, joined Cheddar News to give a preview of what to expect from the streaming giant's earnings. "I think Netflix, like many businesses out there the last couple of years, says it's pulled forward a lot of success just due to the pandemic, and that's not necessarily a bad thing," he said. "But it does alter the picture, the growth picture maybe, going forward." Moser also noted that the streaming space for Netflix is especially competitive now as opposed to about a decade ago.
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

With Travel Mask Mandate Lifted, What's Next Amid the Pandemic

After a nationwide mask mandate for travel was struck down by a federal judge, Dr. Sampson Davis, an ER physician and bestselling author, joined Cheddar News to talk about the ramifications. "We are at a place where we are going to have to wait and see, unfortunately," he said. "The good news is that we're coming off a celebration of spring break, Easter, Passover, and we'll see what happens. But right now I'm not seeing a spike and people come into the hospital are truly sick. However, I'm still seeing people test positive for COVID."
TRAVEL
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Natasha Lyonne
Person
Greig Fraser
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Bill Maher
digitalspy.com

Marvel star Josh Brolin opens up about losing Batman role

Marvel star Josh Brolin is already well known in superhero realms for his roles in the MCU, having earned fans' praise for his portrayals of Thanos in the Avengers movies and Cable in Deadpool 2. Had things gone a little differently, however, comic book fans could have also seen him...
MOVIES
Popculture

Critically-Acclaimed Mystery Series Gets Rid of Entire Cast, Showrunner

Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Brendan Fraser Is Set To Play A Villain In Upcoming DC Movie, But It Sounds Like He Was An Absolute Delight On Set

At this point we’ve officially entered the Brenaissance, and I’m totally here for it. Fans of Brendan Fraser have rooted for his comeback, and Fraser has landed another gig in the DC universe, after his role of Robotman in Doom Patrol, as a member of the cast of Batgirl. Fraser plays the villain Firefly in the HBO Max film, but his co-star Leslie Grace explains how delightful he himself is to work with on set.
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix fans lavish praise on Heartstopper after series earns rare 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix viewers have heaped praise on the new series Heartstopper, comparing it to teen drama Skins and the Channel 4 show It’s a Sin.Adapted from a graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows a teen romance between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), two students at a grammar school.The series has earned a rare 100 per cent score on review aggragator site Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing), indicting a complete consensus of positive reviews.Viewers have shared their praise for the series on social media, with particular enthusiasm being directed towards the two lead actors.“Just finished the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian Doll#Batman Day#Photography#Wee
Outsider.com

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

'Sometimes I wish we were still together': Rhea Perlman reflects on split from Danny Devito after 35 years of marriage and fondly remembers their 'glory days'

They sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they first announced their split in 2012 then again in 2017 after a reconciliation for a total of 35 years. And Rhea Perlman has reflected on her relationship with Danny Devito. The 74-year-old actress was candid as ever in an interview with People magazine...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Will Smith Heartbreak: King Richard Star And Jada Pinkett Smith On The Brink Of An 'Ugly' Divorce? Actor Seen In This Asian Country After Controversial Slapping Incident

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have instantly become the talk of the town following the actor's slapping incident at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27. The King Richard actor shocked everyone when he walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock across the face during the comedian's presentation for Best Documentary Feature.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Primetimer

Chris Wallace asks William Shatner "are you embarrassed?" for having a show on RT America

“You have a TV series called I Don’t Understand, and it runs on RT America,” Wallace asked Shatner on CNN+'s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, according to Mediaite. “No it doesn’t,” Shatner responded, pointing out the show was made for Ora TV. But Ora TV signed a deal to bring it to RT America. So Shatner compared RT America to the BBC. “Russian television is not the BBC," said Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy