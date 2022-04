According to Spartanburg's athletic director Todd Staley, the Vikings have named Caleb Gaither as their next boys basketball coach. "Coach Staley and Dr. Jones, they really won me over with their vision, along with the facilities and resources here." Gaither said. "I love the area of Spartanburg, of course, being at Dorman a few years back, but even then when I was at Dorman, I was always enamored with Spartanburg High from an academic standpoint, athletic excellence, their teams always competed."

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO