Brian Crow brings years of music festival and other experience to Clackamas County position. Clackamas County Fairgrounds and Event Center has named Brian Crow as its new executive director. Crow has been on the job for about a week now, but said he is excited for the future of the fairgrounds. Crow comes to the county with 20 years of experience in the music industry, working on concerts and music festivals across the country. He said a lot of components that go into putting on a music festival are the same for the county fair. Having experience organizing...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 29 DAYS AGO