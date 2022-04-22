New Orleans holds special meaning for CP3 and Monty Williams

The New Orleans Pelicans have managed to upset the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of their series, which was an outcome that not a lot of people expected. Of course, Devin Booker's injury played a role in that, but that was an impressive win for New Orleans nonetheless. With Devin...
Deandre Ayton had a monster performance for the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 against the New Orleans Pelicans, and it’s thanks in large part to Monty Williams realizing his crucial mistake. In Game 2 that saw the Pelicans tie the series with a 125-114 win, Ayton only had six...
Chris Paul came through in a big way when the Phoenix Suns needed him most. Paul scored 19 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Suns overcame Devin Booker's absence to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-111 on Friday night in Game 3 of the first-round series.
The Oklahoma City Thunder wrapped up another underwhelming season, going 24-58. They will be in the fourth spot in the NBA Draft Lottery, which is right where they want to be. Oklahoma City has gone to great lengths to tank and rebuild its roster and this season was yet another example of it.
Comments / 0