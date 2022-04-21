Suns in New Orleans preparing for Games 3 and 4 against Pelicans

Although the Miami Heat are up 2-0 in their best-of-seven first-round playoff series versus the Atlanta Hawks, guard Victor Oladipo hasn’t played a single minute in the series yet. According to Fox Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless, it has nothing to do with his health and everything to do...
When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
The Los Angeles Lakers brought in Russell Westbrook to team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, believing that the trio could bring the franchise back to championship glory. Unfortunately, injuries limited their time together and even when the trio was healthy, they struggled to all get on the same page.
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal had some issues during their time together in Los Angeles. What started as a good relationship turned into a beef between two players whose chemistry on the court was unmatched. They created an incredible duo on the Los Angeles Lakers. On the other hand, their...
The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
