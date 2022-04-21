ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

What a relief: No dinosaur sightings in Indiana (so far)

By Matt Adams
cbs4indy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll be glad to know there are no dinosaur sightings in Indiana. That’s according to Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow, who shared a map of dinosaur sightings to promote the upcoming movie. The map tracks dinosaurs throughout the U.S., with species ranging from carnivores like velociraptor...

cbs4indy.com

WISH-TV

Lilly CEO takes critical stance against Indiana economy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The CEO of Eli Lilly and Co., one of Indiana’s largest employers, on Thursday was critical of the state’s efforts to address the health and education level of Hoosiers in what will increasingly be an economy driven by ideas, not just by putting things together.
INDIANA STATE

