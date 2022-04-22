ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies investigating train robbery in Merced

An investigation is underway in the North Valley after a train was reportedly robbed in Merced.

It happened near the tracks at McKee Road and Santa Fe Avenue around 7 Thursday evening.

An Amazon sea train was busted open with packages emptied and thrown around the tracks.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says it is assisting the BNSF Railroad Police with their investigation.

Officials haven't shared how many packages may have been stolen in this robbery.

nanarue
4d ago

California needs hard punishment for crimes any crime is a crime and peoe should pay for their mistakes!

David Silva
4d ago

More robberies. We are paying the price for voting mistakes.

CBS Sacramento

Armed Robbery And Battery On An Officer In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Sunday morning there was an armed robbery as well as a battery on an officer arrest in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department. The first incident of armed robbery took place around 5:12 a.m. on North Sierra Nevada Street in the Park District. A woman was in the area when two people pulled up in a vehicle next to her. The suspects exited their vehicle and pointed a handgun at the victim, demanding her property. The suspects fled with the victim’s property and haven’t been apprehended. The second incident, battery on an officer, took place around 12:09 p.m. on East Marsh Street in the Park District. Officers responded to the area in regards to an unknown person entering someone’s house and another’s backyard. Officers were able to locate the suspect but when they attempted to detain him, he tried to punch them and ended up biting an officer. The suspect was then tazed by officers and taken into custody. 29-year-old Saul Lopez-Gomez was arrested for transiency, battery on an officer, resisting arrest, and trespassing.
STOCKTON, CA
Fox News

California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 14-year-old, police say

A 33-year-old California woman was arrested after she flew to Michigan and rented an Airbnb to meet with a 15-year-old boy she had met online, authorities said. Stephanie Sin, of San Francisco, was taken into custody on April 10 in Novi, located about 29 miles outside Detroit, and charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, FOX2 Detroit reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
