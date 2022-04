Feb. 4, 1936 - March 20, 2022. Deane W. Peters Sr., age 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep early on March 20, 2022. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, Nancy, and with his son, Deane Jr., and with all of his siblings. He is the dear father...

MUSKEGO, WI ・ 29 DAYS AGO