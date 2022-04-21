ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sustainable Styles for Earth Day and Beyond

(BPT) - Earth Day is a time to celebrate the planet and embrace warmer weather in the great outdoors. Eco-conscious parents want to feel good about dressing their little ones in the softest and purest materials, and Little Planet by Carter's has the perfect styles this summer in new categories and sizing.

Little Planet is known for its thoughtful essentials crafted in organic fabrics and sustainable materials and is made with the highest global standard for textiles, pairing GOTS certified organic cotton with Carter’s signature quality and designs. The brand features an extensive line of unique designs and silhouettes for little ones at an incredible value, and just expanded into new categories including swimwear, shoes, crib sheets and wearable blankets, as well as toddler sizing.

“Eco-friendly products are becoming more and more important to parents in recent years, and this expansion is a natural next step based on consumer feedback and demand we heard,” said Carrie Anderson, Senior Director of Merchandising at Carter’s. “Pieces in the new assortment for summer include safari prints and neutral colors just in time for Earth Day and beyond.”

The Little Planet expansion is part of a larger Carter’s Raise the Future strategy, rooted in Carter’s purpose to inspire generations raising the future where all families with young children can grow and thrive.

Here are some of the must-have sustainable styles from Little Planet just in time for Earth Day and beyond:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dAICA_0fGkPnuG00

Swim, Play, Sleep, Repeat

From sleepwear to swimwear and playwear, match head to toe in the most adorable prints of the season. These limited-edition safari and sea creature printed collections are made from the purest fabrics and can be a sweet introduction to the wonders of sea life and our planet's ecosystem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dnzkc_0fGkPnuG00

2-Piece Organic Cotton Sleep Set 2-Pack Organic Cotton Rompers Recycled Sea Creatures Swimsuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gxC7U_0fGkPnuG00

2-Piece Organic Cotton Sleep Set Care For Our Little Planet Set Recycled Safari Swim Trunks

Soak Up the Sun in New Swimwear and Shoes

Splish and splash in stylish swimwear and shoes made from recycled materials this season. With added sun protection and playful details, these swimwear and shoes make days at the beach a breeze. Plus, made with recycled materials, it also encourages little ones about the importance of caring for our planet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6Zk5_0fGkPnuG00

Recycled Rashguard Set Recycled Whale Swim Trunks Recycled 2-Piece Swim Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38FVET_0fGkPnuG00

Recycled Gingham Swimsuit Recycled 1-Piece Rashguard Recycled Swim Trunks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SmQIs_0fGkPnuG00

Organic Cotton Gauze Must-Haves for the Summer

Staying cool and comfortable is key when being outside to play in the warm weather. Having stylish two-piece sets made from light and pure cotton gauze fabric are a summer staple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nu0xv_0fGkPnuG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmp55_0fGkPnuG00

