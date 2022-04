Star Trek: Picard's latest Season 2 episode opens with an ominous flashback of a young boy running through the forest away from what appears to be a pair of Vulcans. While past episodes have heavily focused on flashbacks to Picard’s (Patrick Stewart) childhood, this one actually pertains to the situation that Picard and Guinan (Ito Aghayere) found themselves in at the end of last week’s episode. Now in FBI custody, the pair are questioned by Agent Martin Wells (Jay Karnes) about their part in the alleged alien plot to sabotage the Europa Mission. Wells may not be Q, as last week seemed to imply, but he does have a connection to alien life that makes him uniquely suited for this exact moment in history.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO