For the first time since 2019, Special Olympians from across Coweta and Heard counties gathered on Drake Stadium in Newnan for the Spring Games track and field meets. The event had been called off the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but came back for 2022, and the enthusiasm among participants, volunteers and families was evident on Wednesday as numerous individuals packed the stadium for the event.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO