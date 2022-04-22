ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Britain allows payments to Gazprombank for EU gas imports until May 31

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7Tm6_0fGk6RMc00

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Britain will allow payments to Gazprombank and its subsidiaries for gas going to European Union countries until the end of May, a Treasury document showed on Friday.

Britain imposed sanctions on Gazprombank last month, giving counterparts a deadline of April 23 to wind down their business with the lender, which is one of the main channels for payments for Russian oil and gas.

Under a new licence published late on Thursday, however, Britain's Treasury said payments to Gazprombank for gas being made available in the EU under contracts entered into before April 21 could now continue until May 31.

Russian gas accounts for about 40% of EU imports. Brussels has not formally discussed ending Russian gas imports as part of its measures against Moscow over the Ukraine conflict given the bloc's reliance on them.

"It seems to be a back-track by the UK government," said Ana Stanic, an energy lawyer at E&A Law.

Britain said the short duration of the new Gazprombank licence reflected its desire to support a smooth transition away from Russian gas and that its sanctions licences were kept under constant review.

The prime minister's office and the Foreign Office did not respond to requests for comment.

A week after Britain imposed the sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree that deliveries of Russian gas from April must be paid in roubles and settled with Gazprombank, where payments in euros or dollars would be converted into the Russian currency. read more

"With many major Gazprom gas contract holders situated or operating in the UK, the sanctioning of Gazprombank was a real concern," James Huckstepp, manager of gas analytics at S&P Global Platts, said in a tweet, adding that the new licence had temporarily eased those worries.

The EU has not sanctioned Gazprombank or Russian gas and the European Commission said in an advisory document published on Thursday that Moscow's rouble proposal does not necessarily prevent a payment process that could comply with EU sanctions. read more

Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) is continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers, according to the gas producer.

Gazprom declined to comment on the new UK licence.

Many big energy companies have trading subsidiaries in Britain and entities like this likely manage the contracts with Gazprom, said Tom Marzec-Manser, head of Gas Analytics at ICIS.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that there had been no changes to Russia's timetable for making foreign firms pay for gas in roubles following Britain's new Gazprombank licence.

Peskov said all the timings for the payments were set out in Putin's presidential decree at the end of March, and settlements should be carried out in line with that order.

On Monday, Peskov said there was still time for "unfriendly" countries to switch to payments for gas in roubles that fall due in May.

Reporting by William James, Muvija M and Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Gazprombank#Britain#Natural Gas#Treasury#Russian#E A Law#The Foreign Office
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
CBS News

Warning from ex-Russian president on Finland or Sweden joining NATO

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned Thursday that Russia would deploy nuclear weapons close to the Baltic states and Scandinavia if Finland or Sweden decide to join NATO. Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's security council and president from 2008 to 2012, wrote on Telegram that if the countries joined, it...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

409K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy