Joe Burrow might be doing a little bit of recruiting work on the side for his beloved LSU Tigers. On Friday, quarterback Dante Moore, one of the top-rated recruits in the 2023 class, shared a picture of himself posing with Burrow. The timing is no coincidence, as Saturday is LSU’s spring game, and Moore is taking an official visit to be there.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO