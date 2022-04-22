ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Asian shares decline after Fed chief's comments on inflation

By YURI KAGEYAMA
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L1BW0_0fGjdXsd00
South Korea Financial Markets A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 22, 2022. Asian shares fell Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated increases in interest rates must be faster to fight inflation. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (Ahn Young-joon)

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares fell Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated increases in interest rates must be faster to fight inflation.

Major indexes cascaded downward in Asia, with the drop pronounced at nearly 2% in Tokyo. Japan's consumer price index data showed an increase for the seventh consecutive month, although the results were within market expectations.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 1.9% to 27,033.33. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.6% to 7,468.30. South Korea’s Kospi shed 1.2% to 2,696.72. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 1.1% to 20,454.17, while the Shanghai Composite edged down 0.3% to 3,071.63.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki made comments seen as a slightly more forceful pushback against “sudden movements" in exchange rates after meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of G20 finance ministers’ meetings.

The U.S. dollar rose to 128.57 Japanese yen early Friday from 128.36 yen. The euro cost $1.0842, inching up from $1.0840.

An intervention, particularly from the U.S., may be coming, said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

"The BOJ is likely to remain steadfast in its approach to ultra-dovish monetary policy relative to its peers that implicitly welcomes yen depreciation,” he said, referring to Japan's central bank.

But the main cause of the dollar's surge against the yen and other currencies, a growing gap between interest rates in Japan and some other Asian countries and rising U.S. interest rates, is unlikely to abate.

In a panel discussion held by the International Monetary Fund, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed must move faster than it has previously to tackle high inflation, which suggests sharp interest rate increases are likely in coming months.

Powell's remarks helped send stocks lower on Wall Street. The S&P 500 closed 1.5% lower at 4,393.66 after having been up 1.2% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% to 34,792.76 and the Nasdaq slid 2.1% to 13,174.65.

Smaller company stocks fell more than the broader market. The Russell 2000 gave up 2.3% to 1,991.46.

“Under the weight of war, global energy and food risk, equity markets may well begin to buckle, unfortunately in a rather spectacular manner. We have been saying for some time that the only way to protect your investment portfolio is to be cautious on equities and buying gold, oil and the U.S. dollar,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

The broader market has had a choppy week as investors review the latest round of corporate earnings amid lingering concerns about rising inflation and the Fed’s shift away from an ultra-low interest rate policy.

The Fed has already announced a quarter-percentage point rate hike and Wall Street expects a half-percentage rate hike at its next meeting in two weeks. Other central banks have also moved to raise interest rates to try and temper the impact of rising prices on businesses and consumers.

During the panel discussion Thursday, Powell suggested that “there’s something in the idea of front-loading” aggressive rate hikes as the Fed grapples with inflation that has reached a four-decade high.

That suggests a half-point rate increase could be on the table when Fed officials hold their next interest rate and economic policy meetings May 3-4, Powell said. In the past, the Fed has typically raised its benchmark short-term rate by more modest quarter-point increments.

More than 80% of the stocks in the S&P 500 fell Thursday, with technology stocks accounting for a big share of the decline. Pricey valuations for many of the bigger technology companies give them more sway in directing the broader market higher or lower. Microsoft fell 1.9% and chipmaker Nvidia slid 6%.

American Airlines gained 3.8% after telling investors it expects to turn a profit in the second quarter as more people return to travel.

Tesla rose 3.2% after after the maker of electric cars and solar panels reported strong sales and a seven-fold increase in profits despite global supply chain kinks.

Bond yields have been gaining ground as investors prepare for higher interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose significantly to 2.97% Friday from 2.92% late Thursday. hovering near its highest levels since late 2018.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 65 cents to $103.14 a barrel. It rose 1.6% on Thursday and is up roughly 40% for the year. That has made gasoline more expensive, which cuts deeper into consumers' wallets. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 64 cents to $107.69 a barrel.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
americanmilitarynews.com

Poll: More than half of American voters think Biden compromised by China

A new poll shows that most Americans believe President Joe Biden is compromised by China due to his family’s personal business dealings with the communist nation. According to a nationwide survey conducted April 5-8 by The Trafalgar Group, 52.3 percent of Americans agree that it is “very likely” Biden is “conflicted/compromised when dealing with China due to the Biden family’s personal business dealings in China.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Interest Rates#Asian#Ap#Wall Street After#Federal Reserve Chair#S P#Kospi#Hang Seng#Japanese#Treasury#G20#Spi Asset Management
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Black boxes of Boeing jet that crashed in China so badly damaged that no clues available to explain its plunge

The black boxes retrieved from the Boeing 737 that crashed in March, killing all 132 people on board, were so damaged that they failed to reveal any clue that could explain the plane’s deadly nosedive, the Chinese government said.China Eastern flight MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou plunged into a terraced field in China's Guangxi province on 21 March, in what is believed to be the country’s first fatal crash in nearly three decades.A cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was recovered from the crash site and a second black box was found on a mountain slope about 1.5m underground after a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
ECONOMY
Slate

It Looks Like Russia Is Bringing Its State-Owned Telecom Provider Into Its National Security Apparatus

Putin has for at least a decade viewed the internet as a threat to regime security. Now, Russia’s national defense conglomerate Rostec is reportedly looking to take over significant ownership of Rostelecom, Russia’s state-owned telecommunications provider. Rostec argued that it works in similar areas as Rostelecom and that foreign sanctions on Russia necessitate more coordination between the state and domestic industry.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Biden Says He Misspoke in Comments on Title 42 Immigration Policy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said he misspoke earlier on Thursday in comments on Title 42, a COVID-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system, saying he was referring to a mask mandate for public transportation that was struck down by a federal judge. "I...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

Fed looks to hike interest rates half a point as inflation soars

The Central Bank may increase the federal funds rate by .5% at the meeting in May as inflation soars, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled Thursday. The Fed raised its rate by .25% in March, a move that some economists have criticized as not aggressive enough as inflation hit 8.5% last month – the fastest annual increase in 40 years.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Stocks slide as Federal Reserve signals sharper interest rate hikes

Stocks are slumping after Federal Reserve officials signaled their willingness to aggressively hike interest rates to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 75 points, or 1.7%, to 4,319 in morning trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sank 1.4%. Shares lost ground before the start of trade after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated aggressive increases in interest rates were needed to fight inflation.
STOCKS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
61K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy