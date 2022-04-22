ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Lamar hires Texas A&M soccer assistant Nathan Kogut

By EAGLE STAFF REPORT
myaggienation.com
 2 days ago

Lamar has hired as its head soccer coach Nathan Kogut, who was an assistant at Texas A&M the last four seasons. Kogut spent a season as...

myaggienation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

No. 3 Arkansas baseball at Texas A&M: Live score updates from Razorbacks' SEC road trip

No. 3 Arkansas baseball is hitting the road to take on Texas A&M in a three-game series starting Friday. Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. CT (SECN+). The Razorbacks lost Game 1 on Friday 2-1 The Razorbacks (30-8, 11-5 SEC) are coming off their first sweep of LSU since 2011. Arkansas bounced back in the series last weekend after a rare SEC series loss to Florida the weekend before.  ...
FORT SMITH, AR
KBTX.com

A&M guard Diarra enters transfer portal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 247 Sports was first to report on Thursday that Hassan Diarra has entered the transfer portal. He is the third guard from Texas A&M’s 2021-2022 team that will be using the portal to find more playing time in the future. Diarra played in 58...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Takes Down No. 2 Alabama, 6-4, on Friday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A facility record 2,231 fans gathered at Davis Diamond Friday night to witness the Texas A&M softball team (25-17, 4-12 SEC) take down No. 2 Alabama (38-7, 13-6 SEC), 6-4, in its series opener with the Crimson Tide. The pitching staff of Grace Uribe, Makinzy...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sports
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Alabama State
College Station, TX
Sports
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Holeman
KELOLAND

USF baseball outlasts Wayne State in 12 innings

BRANDON, S.D. (USF) – With standout pitching performances from Matt Graham and Alex Krout plus hitting heroics from Grant Lung and Zach Andreasen, the University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team (23-19, 15-12 NSIC) swept a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader from Wayne State (16-19, 10-11 NSIC), 9-8, and 1-0 on an extremely windy Saturday afternoon […]
BRANDON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Illinois College#Colorado State#Texas State#Cardinals#The Southland Conference
KTAL

Louisiana Tech evens series with Middle Tennessee

RUSTON, La. (Louisiana Tech) – Louisiana Tech defeats Middle Tennessee 4-2 in game two Saturday afternoon at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park. LA Tech (28-12, 12-5 C-USA) takes game two over Middle Tennessee (20-17, 10-7 C-USA) behind eight strong innings from Ryan Jennings and a multi-hit day from Thaxton Berch in his first career start.
RUSTON, LA
FanSided

Alabama Softball: Tide must rally to stay in hunt for SEC crown

Going into the second to last SEC regular-season series, Alabama Softball appeared poised to overtake the Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas led the SEC with an 11-4 record, with the Crimson Tide sitting at No. 2 from a 13-5 SEC record. Complete SEC Softball standings are available here. Like the Crimson Tide,...
ALABAMA STATE
KTAL

Louisiana Tech holds first Spring Game under Head Coach Sonny Cumbie

RUSTON, La. (Louisiana Tech) – The up-tempo nature of the LA Tech offense outpaced the defense to the tune of a 41-20 tally determined by a special scoring system for the 2022 Spring Game presented by Origin Bank. Tech wrapped up their 15-practice slate for the Spring in front...
RUSTON, LA
WFRV Local 5

Denmark, Freedom split baseball doubleheader

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – The defending state champions from Denmark High School will look to get back to the mountaintop this season, but their conference foes will have something to say about that. Saturday afternoon at VFW Park, Freedom earned a split with the Vikings, with both games of the doubleheader ending in 3-2 scores. […]
DENMARK, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
KBTX.com

Aggies take series opener from No. 3 Arkansas

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat No. 3 Arkansas 2-1 Friday night in the opening game of a three game series at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies have now won eight of their last ten games and snapped the Razorbacks’ seven game winning streak.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas A&M takes Game 1 from Arkansas in pitchers’ duel

Texas A&M was only better than Arkansas in one inning on Friday. It was enough, though, as the Aggies took Game 1 of the three-game set over the No. 6 Razorbacks, 2-1. Texas A&M scored its first run in the fourth after a fielding error by Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace allowed the first Aggies batter of the frame to reach and take second on an errant throw. Two batters later, Troy Klaunch singled him home. Three batters after that, a bases-loaded walk gave the Aggies their max runs for the game. Arkansas starter Connor Noland was good other than in that one frame. He worked six innings and only gave up two hits and three walks. Both hits came in the fourth and two of the three walks did, as well. The Diamond Hogs pulled one back in the sixth on an RBI single from Michael Turner. But Jalen Battles struck out with a runner on third to end Arkansas’ threat. The teams play Game 2 on Saturday at 2 p.m. List Know Your Enemy: Hogs vs. Aggies preview with Aggies Wire's Joey Ickes
ARKANSAS STATE
WAFB

Berry, Hilliard lead No. 22 LSU to 5-3 win over Missouri

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard (4-0) was brilliant in his start for the Tigers (25-12, 8-8 SEC) as he pitched seven innings of two-run baseball against Missouri (22-13, 5-11 SEC) on Thursday, April 21 from Alex Box Stadium. Hilliard improved to 4-0 on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy