Denver, CO

Hockey Mountain High Podcast: Playoff Picture

By Aarif Deen
milehighsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to “Playoff Picture” on Spreaker. Aarif Deen is joined by Peter Baugh of The Athletic to break down all the potential first-round matchups for the Avalanche. The list includes the Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators,...

milehighsports.com

NESN

Bruins Mourn Death Of Guy Lafleur, Canadiens Legend/Hockey Hall Of Famer

The Boston Bruins share the hockey community’s sense of loss, following the death of Guy Lafleur. The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday the legendary right wing has died at age 70. Lafleur helped Montreal win the Stanley Cup in 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978 and 1979 and was one of the NHL’s premier players in the 1970s and 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala & Kaprizov Help Secure Win Over Canucks

The Minnesota Wild met up with the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of their back-to-back on Thursday (April 21). The first period was fast-paced, back and forth action but neither team could find the back of the net until the second. To start the middle period, the Wild snuck one in but the Canucks stormed back to tie it a little over 30 seconds later. That didn’t silence the Wild as they scored to take the lead and again the Canucks came back to tie it at two.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Roster Moves: Avalanche Recall Justus Annunen from Eagles

On Saturday morning, the Avalanche announced that the team recalled goaltender Justus Annunen from its AHL affiliate the Colorado Eagles. The news comes as a result after goaltender Pavel Francouz suffered an upper-body injury while on the bench and serving as the backup netminder in Friday night's 6-3 loss to Edmonton.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Hellberg Adds Wild Card to Goaltending Situation

Considering that they currently average 3.79 goals-against per game, it makes sense that the Detroit Red Wings brought it upon themselves to take a look at their goaltending situation. What maybe doesn’t make as much sense is how they went about addressing it. With just a month left in...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

HOCKEY CANADA AND USA HOCKEY HAVE THEIR SIGHTS SET ON SEVERAL HIGH-END PLAYERS FOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

The 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championship is only a few weeks away and all sixteen participating countries are beginning to get their rosters together. During Thursday's edition of Insider Trading on TSN, Darren Dreger revealed that Hockey Canada and USA Hockey have a ton of interest from players that want to play at the tournament in Finland next month. The reason why there may be more interest than usual is because players want to get their names on the radar of their country's federation for the 2024 World Cup of Hockey.
HOCKEY
The Hockey Writers

Stars Playoff Race Tightens After Disappointing Road Trip

The Dallas Stars entered this recent Canadian road trip in a great spot in the Western Conference playoff race. They were jumping back and forth between the first and second wild card and had a nice cushion with a game in hand on the teams chasing them. Now, after an 0-3-0 trip, they sit just two points up on the Vegas Golden Knights with zero games in hand and only four games remaining in the regular season.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors and Updates: Potential Red Wings Offseason Plans

As per Kevin Allen and Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now, expect big changes to both the roster and the coaching staff of the Detroit Red Wings next season. In a recent article, both wrote that it is unlikely that head coach Jeff Blashill will be returning to the organization next season and both believe there will be more changes beyond the coaching staff.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

NHL ANNOUNCES GLOBAL SERIES MATCHUPS

The NHL announced on Thursday that four of its teams will be facing off in the Global Series matchups to start next season. There will be two regular season games played at each location, similar to a double-header. The first matchup will be the Columbus Blue Jackets against the Colorado...
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: 'Growing sense' Canucks will try to retain HC Bruce Boudreau 'in some fashion'

While a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night all but ended the Canucks’ fading playoff hopes, their fans can enter this offseason with a good degree of optimism about the future of their team. A major reason for why that optimism is possible is coach Bruce Boudreau, who was hired earlier this year as a replacement for fired coach Travis Green. Boudreau has revived the Canucks, and under his watch, the team has gone 30-14-9, one of the best runs in the NHL. But despite that reasonable optimism thanks to Boudreau’s work, his future in Vancouver has been a bit cloudy. GM Patrik Allvin was non-committal when asked about Boudreau’s future, and talk of his contract situation has made headlines across the NHL in recent months. Boudreau is believed to have the option for a second year on the contract he signed with Vancouver, but the exact conditions of that second year are a bit murky, as it is believed that each party (both the Canucks and Boudreau) have an “out” if that is the route they choose. So while few could have imagined a better run of success for Boudreau, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future as the coach of the Canucks.
HOCKEY
NHL

Jets eliminated from playoff contention due to penalty kill, defense

Connor-Dubois chemistry, Hellebuyck's consistency give hope for future. The Winnipeg Jets failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in five seasons. Winnipeg (35-31-11) was eliminated from contention when the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday. The Jets, who hadn't...
NHL
NHL

After tough road trip, Stars are looking forward to raucous home crowd

The Stars have some work to do. Coming in off a three-game road trip in which it lost three times, Dallas needs to start putting some points up in the standings. They'll get the chance to do that with the final four games on home ice, so that's a good thing. But they can't just flip a switch and hope things will change.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Preview: Red Wings host Penguins for Fan Appreciation Day

Year after year, Detroit Red Wings fans show extraordinary support. This season was no different, and the Red Wings will celebrate the best fans in hockey on Saturday, closing out their 2021-22 home schedule against the Pittsburgh Penguins for Fan Appreciation Day, presented by Coca-Cola and Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Devils Complete Weekend Back-to-Back vs. Detroit | GAME PREVIEW

On the heels of a tough overtime loss on Saturday, the Devils look for a weekend sweep of Prudential Center opponents. The Devils conclude a three-game homestand on Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings. You can watch the game on MSG+ 2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Penguins to have Jeff Carter, Evgeni Malkin Saturday at Red Wings

The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled two points ahead of the rival Washington Capitals in the all-important battle for third place in the Metropolitan Division standings via Thursday's impressive 4-0 victory over the Boston Bruins that was notched without having injured first-choice goaltender Tristan Jarry in the lineup. Pittsburgh endured a scare...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Fiala scores 2, playoff-bound Wild beat Canucks 6-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Thursday night. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis, which is two points behind in the standings. Minnesota lost all three games against the Blues this season, including two in overtime.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ABC4

Jazz rally in final minute to even series against Dallas, 100-99

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It turns out Donovan Mitchell does indeed pass to Rudy Gobert. Mitchell found Gobert for an alley-oop dunk with 11 seconds left, as the Jazz rallied in the final minute to beat the Dallas Mavericks, 100-99, to even the series at two games a piece. Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-pointer […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

