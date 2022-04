Kenya's third president Mwai Kibaki, who has died at the age of 90, led East Africa's economic powerhouse for over a decade, overseeing some of its bloodiest and most corrupt years but also ushering in a new constitution. Golf-loving Kibaki, who retired with a golden sendoff of $180,000 plus $75,000 a year, also led Kenya during the most violent election in its history, when more than 1,100 people died in ethnic battles after disputed polls in 2007.

