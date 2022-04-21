ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maybe I'm overanalyzing the situation, but....

 2 days ago

Does anyone else feel a few stars are possibly aligning for a possible home upset against Alabama this season? The way the team is trending upwards and how they played Alabama last season, it could be possible depending on how strong Alabama looks next season. LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Texas...

Know Your Enemy: Hogs vs. Aggies preview with Aggies Wire’s Joey Ickes

As we approach another SEC weekend series, it is time to introduce a new way to preview the upcoming matchup. We present to you a series called “Know Your Enemy” where we dig deeper into Arkansas Baseball’s upcoming opponent with a member of a fellow College Wire site. This week, we get to know this weekend’s opponent, the Texas A&M Aggies, thanks to Joey Ickes, managing editor of the newly launched Aggies Wire. The No. 4 Razorbacks travel to Texas A&M for a three-game series beginning Friday night at Blue Bell Park. Arkansas has bounced back by winning seven games in a...
Texas A&M takes Game 1 from Arkansas in pitchers’ duel

Texas A&M was only better than Arkansas in one inning on Friday. It was enough, though, as the Aggies took Game 1 of the three-game set over the No. 6 Razorbacks, 2-1. Texas A&M scored its first run in the fourth after a fielding error by Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace allowed the first Aggies batter of the frame to reach and take second on an errant throw. Two batters later, Troy Klaunch singled him home. Three batters after that, a bases-loaded walk gave the Aggies their max runs for the game. Arkansas starter Connor Noland was good other than in that one frame. He worked six innings and only gave up two hits and three walks. Both hits came in the fourth and two of the three walks did, as well. The Diamond Hogs pulled one back in the sixth on an RBI single from Michael Turner. But Jalen Battles struck out with a runner on third to end Arkansas’ threat. The teams play Game 2 on Saturday at 2 p.m. List Know Your Enemy: Hogs vs. Aggies preview with Aggies Wire's Joey Ickes
Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
Bryce Young
Collins Talks Hogs Offer, Love For Pittman, More

FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 defensive lineman Charlie Collins has picked up two SEC offers in the past week including one from the University of Arkansas. Collins, 6-4, 265, was offered by the Razorbacks this past Saturday while attending the scrimmage. On Thursday Ole Miss offered him which was followed by Grambling on Friday and Arkansas State was previously the first one to jump into the mix for him.
Coming off 'miserable' performance, Ole Miss hosts rival Bulldogs in pivotal series

OXFORD – Losers of three in a row and seven of the last 10 games, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco admits he doesn’t have all the answers at the moment. The Rebels (21-15, 5-10 SEC) fell to Southeast Missouri State 13-3 at Swayze Field on Tuesday on a night where nine pitchers combined to walk or hit 13 Redhawks batters. The Ole Miss offense was stymied despite racking up 10 hits. The Rebels left nine runners on base and also committed three errors.
Alabama Softball: Tide must rally to stay in hunt for SEC crown

Going into the second to last SEC regular-season series, Alabama Softball appeared poised to overtake the Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas led the SEC with an 11-4 record, with the Crimson Tide sitting at No. 2 from a 13-5 SEC record. Complete SEC Softball standings are available here. Like the Crimson Tide,...
Watch: Steve Angeli scores game-winning touchdown as time expires

As a freshman quarterback with two veterans in front of him, Steve Angeli’s playing time likely will be limited during the 2022 season. However, he’ll have the memory of this year’s Blue Gold Game if nothing else. With time running out, Angeli had one final play on first-and-goal to save the day for the gold team. He kept the ball for himself, rolled out to the left, had the pylon in sight and, well, see with your own eyes:
Start times for 2022 Notre Dame home games revealed

During halftime of the Blue Gold Game, the start times for Notre Dame’s home schedule were unveiled. That will give Irish fans who anxiously are looking to plan their Saturday schedules for the autumn months peace of mind. While they’ll have to wait for the start times for the road games, they can at least make plans for these particular games, especially if they plan on going to Notre Dame Stadium. Here it is:
