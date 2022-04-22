Residents upset after losing parking for bike lanes in Rancho Peñasquitos

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A traffic collision is blocking the right lanes of eastbound Highway 50 near 16th Street, said Caltrans District 3.
The circumstances of the incident have not been reported.
Please use alternate routes.
#TrafficAlert in @SacCountyCA: 🚨Traffic collision BLOCKING🚧 the right lanes on eastbound U.S. Highway @ 16th Street. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHPSouthSac @SacPolice @sacsheriff @SacRegion511 @TotalTrafficSMF @SacFirePIO @metrofirepio @SacCountyDot @RideSacRT @TheCityofSac pic.twitter.com/v4PfNHtdpg
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 24, 2022
Comments / 0