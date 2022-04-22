Missouri's offense struggles in loss to No. 22 LSU

No. 22 LSU quieted Missouri baseball’s offense in a 5-3 victory Thursday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Ma’Khail Hilliard pitched a gem, allowing two runs on seven hits in a career-high seven innings.

While Missouri’s offense was struggling, Spencer Miles found mixed success pitching. Miles was good for most of the game, but he was haunted by one man.

In the first inning, Miles quickly got two outs looking to make it three, but Jacob Berry had other plans. The sophomore infielder hit a solo home run putting LSU up. He followed up with a second solo shot in the bottom of the third — again with two outs. He got on base for the third time in a row and came home to score on a single from Tre’ Morgan.

A three-run fifth inning was all LSU needed to put Missouri away. Despite finding some success getting on base, Missouri couldn’t push across enough runs, scoring just three times on nine hits.

The area where Missouri struggled the most was the bottom of its lineup. Ty Wilmsmeyer and Ross Lovich, Missouri’s eight and nine-hole hitters, combined to go 0-for-8. Missouri’s lead-off man Josh Day had an uncharacteristically bad day, going 0-for-4.

Despite its struggles, Missouri found itself still in the game thanks to a good outing from Carter Rustad. Rustad was the hero in Missouri’s series-clinching game over Kentucky on Sunday. On Thursday night, he came into the game with two runners on base.

Needing one out, Rustad popped up Berry to end the inning. It was the first time Berry failed to reach base safely. Rustad pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings, striking out three batters.

In the eighth inning, Missouri had one final chance to make a comeback but let it slip away. Torin Montgomery hit an RBI single to cut LSU’s lead to two. Fox Leum then got hit by a pitch putting two runners on with two outs. Bieser elected to pinch-hit Tre Morris for Mike Coletta, and LSU responded by bringing in its third pitcher of the inning. Morris grounded out, ending the scoring threat.

Thursday night’s loss marked seven straight SEC road losses for Missouri. The loss means that through Missouri’s six SEC series, MU is yet to win an opening game.