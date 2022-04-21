ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri bill would reduce one county's property taxes

By Joe Mueller
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago
(The Center Square) – A Senate bill with several tax modifications was questioned and criticized due to one section on a county property tax. Senate Bill 743, sponsored by Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, is 49 pages and caps the total combined sales taxes rate in municipalities. It adds cities to a...

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

