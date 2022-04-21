Missouri bill would reduce one county's property taxes

Illinois politicians must think we are really a dumb bunch, they just passed legislation that requires every gas pump in the Land of Lincoln to bear a sticker telling us that the state could be screwing us over even worse at the gas pump. Of course, they don't phrase it that honestly. They are quite literally giving us their 2-cents' worth. Illinois will still have the second-highest gasoline taxes in the nation - but, hey, our politicians are putting off a 2-cent-a-gallon tax hike scheduled for July 1 until Jan. 1, 2023. Let's say in July, I were to pull into a service station to fill my pickup with fuel and I spend $100. (I spent that much two weeks ago - the most I've paid in my life at a gas pump.) The legislature wants me to know life could be much worse. If they hadn't put off the tax increase, I could have paid $100.40.

