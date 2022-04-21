Labour union Unite to strike for first time at UK financial watchdog

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - British labour union Unite said its members at the Financial Conduct Authority would undertake their first strikes and work to rule during May, June and July at the watchdog's London and Edinburgh offices.

Members of the union have backed industrial action in a ballot in response to new pay packages at the regulator, which is undergoing an internal revamp to instill a more aggressive, nimbler culture. read more

"On strike days, members will not log on to FCA electronic systems, answer FCA calls or emails, or attend the office," Unite said in a statement on its website.

The strike days have been fixed for May 4 and 5, June 9 and 10, and July 5 and 6.

"The work to rule will begin on 6 May and will continue for all days that are not strike days," Unite said.

Unite said it does not know how many of its members will take part in the industrial action until it starts.

The FCA said its new employment package is highly competitive, providing fair, competitive pay at all levels and rewarding strong, consistent performance.

"The vast majority of staff will be working as normal," an FCA spokesperson said.

The FCA employs just under 4,000 staff, and Unite said it has 640 members at the watchdog.

Reporting by Huw Jones;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Kirsten Donovan

