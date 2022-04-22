ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC's Dana White, MMA fighters react to Mike Tyson's airplane punchout

By Mike Bohn, The Blue Corner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Boxing legend Mike Tyson was embroiled in controversy on Thursday when video surfaced of him punching a man who was agitating him on an airplane.

Tyson was taking a Jet Blue flight from San Francisco to Florida on Wednesday (conveniently 4/20), when a fellow passenger reportedly harassed him for several minutes. The actions elicited a response from “Iron Mike,” who turned around and threw several punches and bloodied the man.

According to Tyson’s representatives, who issued a statement to USA TODAY Sports, the incident caught on video was essentially exactly what it appeared to be.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” the statement read.

The police also issued comment.

“On Wednesday April 20, 2022, at approximately 10:06 p.m., San Francisco Police officers assigned to the SFPD Airport Bureau were dispatched to a physical altercation onboard an airplane located at the Domestic Terminal of the San Francisco International Airport,” the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. “Officers arrived and detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident. One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation. Both subjects were released … pending further investigation.

“The SFPD is aware of video that possibly captured the incident, which surfaced following the initial investigation. That video has been forwarded to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.”

The video sparked quite the commotion within the combat sports world. Several figures, from UFC president Dana White to many notable fighter sand personalities, shared their thoughts.

Check out the social media reactions below.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

Comments / 290

Garland Boyd
1d ago

He should have left Mike alone. Mike was minding his on business. Big boy Big girl rule. If you're Big enough to mess with him. Then you're Big enough to deal with the consequences

Reply(1)
140
Political Lies
14h ago

Wasn't controversial one bit. He was polite, signed autographs, conversation nicely. Other guy got drunk & disorderly. The planes staff did nothing about it so Tyson did. Simple. He did what should've been done.

Reply
58
Victor Daniel
1d ago

Pull-on a dog's tail you might get bit .Same happened to Mitch green He also got a shiner at the club people don't understand these guys are programed so don't hit the switch.

Reply(4)
69
